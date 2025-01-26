Juventus are still interested in signing Newcastle United defender Lloyd Kelly after deciding against a move for West Ham United's Jean-Clair Todibo, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Kelly was on the Old Lady's radar earlier in the window, and the Serie A giants tried signing him on loan with a buy option, but the Magpies turned this down. Turkish heavyweights Fenerbahce were also keen on the Englishman but failed with an £11 million offer and have instead signed Diego Carlos from Aston Villa.

The 26-year-old has been handed a bit-part role by Eddie Howe this season, starting four of nine Premier League games. He has failed to earn a regular starting berth since joining as a free agent last summer after leaving Bournemouth, and his future is uncertain amid interest from Juve.

Juventus Continue To Eye Newcastle's Kelly

The Magpies have been in the market for a new centre-back

Juve are continuing to target Kelly despite their failure to agree on a deal with Newcastle earlier on in the window - Thiago Motta wants a new centre-back before the window closes, despite the arrival of the versatile Renato Veiga from Chelsea on loan until the end of the season.

Lloyd Kelly Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances (starts) 9 (4) Interceptions per game 0.1 Tackles per game 0.6 Possession won 0.0 Balls recovered per game 2.0 Clearances per game 1.7

The Magpies may be reluctant to lose Kelly because they want to strengthen their defence amid a push for a top-four finish. The Tyneside outfit has been linked with a move for Sporting CP's Ousmane Diomande, who has a release clause believed to be around £70 million. If they do part ways, he could follow Miguel Almiron out the door, with the Paraguayan attacker expected to head to MLS club Atlanta United.

Kelly may desire an early St James' Park exit due to a lack of game time, although Howe suggested the club has yet to receive an offer that matches their valuation of the defender, who Gary O'Neil dubbed 'incredible' while he was at Bournemouth. Howe called the 10-cap England U21 international an 'integral part' of his plans, but his limited opportunities suggest otherwise.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 25/01/2025.

