The club have ramped up their search for a new sporting director in recent months after Dan Ashworth was put on gardening leave.

Spors is the current global sporting director at 777 Group.

Following their failed attempt to lure Crystal Palace's Dougie Freedman to St. James' Park, Newcastle United have turned their attention to Johannes Spors and have accelerated talks to bring the German to the club and succeed Dan Ashworth, GIVEMESPORT has been told exclusively.

Newcastle have ramped up their search for a new sporting director in recent months after they placed former employee Ashworth on gardening leave back in February, with Manchester United looking to acquire his services. The Magpies initially tried to lure Palace's Freedman to the club, but he has reportedly rebuffed interest over a potential move and, instead, signed a new deal with the South London club to extend his stay.

Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has indicated to GMS that Spors can now be considered the leading contender to take on the role, as talks between both parties accelerate.

Spors Tipped for Vacant Sporting Director Role

The club want to get a deal sorted 'as quickly as possible'

Spors is the current global sporting director at 777 Group, who are controversially attempting to push through a takeover at Everton - a move the Premier League are still yet to approve. The group also own Genoa, Red Star in Paris, Standard Liege, Brazil club Vasco da Gama and Hertha Berlin.

The 41-year-old, who has emerged as a leading contender to succeed Ashworth on Tyneside, has also held the position of head of recruitment at Bundesliga side RB Leipzig. Sky Sports recently reported that Spors is in "advanced talks" with the Magpies as the club reaches the final stages of the appointment process after a fortnight of interviewing candidates.

Talks 'Continue' Between Newcastle and Spors

Sheth gives the lastest on the German's potential appointment

Newcastle are heading into an important summer transfer window, where they are under pressure to sell players to stay in line with the Premier League's strict Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

That is likely why the club are in a hurry to settle a deal as quickly as possible, which is their aim as per Sheth's latest update, so they can get themselves in the best position possible ahead of the new season where they will look to build on a relatively disappointing campaign last term.

On the move for Spors, Sheth explained:

"Dougie Freedman signed a new contract there [at Crystal Palace], he's staying put. "Johannes Spors, the global sporting director of 777, the last information that I had was around a week or so ago, was that the talks were continuing between Newcastle and Johannes Spors over that vacant sporting director position. "I think Newcastle United will want to get this sorted as quickly as possible."

Newcastle Plan Defensive Overhaul

The club were struck with defensive injuries during the 2023/24 campaign

Lloyd Kelly's imminent move to Newcastle from Bournemouth this summer is not a done deal, but is expected to materialise when his contract with the South Coast club expires at the end of June, as Eddie Howe looks to bolster his defence in a bid to bring Champions League football back to St James' park following their short-lived return to the competition this season.

With injuries to Sven Botman and Jamal Lascelles earlier this year, and Fabien Schar edging towards the twilight years of his career, Newcastle must begin long-term planning for their defence. Sheth has also confirmed that another centre-back, in addition to Kelly, is the priority in the upcoming window.

Should Spors join Newcastle in the not-too-distant future, the German could help re-shape the club's transfer plans for the summer and identify fresh faces as they prepare for the new campaign.