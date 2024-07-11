Highlights Newcastle are looking to sign a wide forward this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Magpies were unable to compete for Michael Olise, who decided to join Bayern last month.

Leeds star Crysencio Summerville is among the alternatives for Eddie Howe's side.

The Magpies have endured a frantic end of June as they shifted their focus on outgoings and offloaded several players in a bid to avoid Financial Fair Play troubles.

The Premier League giants have cashed in on youngsters Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson, racking up around £65m in transfer fees to balance the books ahead of the new financial year.

Romano suggests Newcastle can now shift their focus to the search for a new winger, as their interest in ex-Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise proved their willingness to strengthen their attacking options this summer.

After snubbing interest from several Premier League sides, including Chelsea and Manchester United, Olise eventually decided to join Bayern Munich last month.

Newcastle seem to have already identified several alternatives to the Frenchman this summer, including last season’s West Ham top goalscorer Jarrod Bowen and Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville.

The Magpies Eye Winger Signing

Was ‘impossible’ to compete for Olise

Romano, speaking to GMS, has suggested that it was ‘impossible’ for Newcastle to compete with Bayern for Olise as they now look elsewhere to strengthen their forward line this summer:

“It’s a possibility. At the moment, still nothing really advanced. So their full focus was obviously to clarify the situation with Financial Fair Play by the end of June, and they were able to make it happen. “I think they will be in the market for that kind of player. They also had some conversations for [Michael] Olise, but then it was impossible to compete with Bayern. But this is showing how Newcastle are looking for that kind of player, an offensive player who can bring goals, assists, can be creative.”

After settling concerns over FFP for the time being, Newcastle will be looking to keep hold of their star players ahead of the new season, despite interest from several Premier League clubs in the likes of Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak, and Bruno Guimaraes.

The Athletic has recently reported the Magpies were desperate to see multiple outgoings before the June 30th deadline and even raised Gordon and Isak’s names in conversations with other clubs.

Now eyeing several additions across the pitch, Newcastle have already announced their first summer signing as centre-back Lloyd Kelly joined on a free transfer last month.

Summerville Targeted by Newcastle

Poised to exit Leeds this summer

Newcastle are eyeing Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville after missing out on Michael Olise, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Magpies are keen on signing the 22-year-old forward after his stellar season in the Championship, where he scored 20 goals and registered nine assists in 46 appearances under Daniel Farke.

Linked with several English sides, Summerville is expected to depart Elland Road this summer after Leeds failed to secure their Premier League return in a playoff battle against Southampton last season.

Crysencio Summerville Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Championship 46 20 9 FA Cup 2 1 1 EFL Cup 1 0 0

Voted as the Championship Player of the Season, the pacey Dutchman is expected to secure his big-money move later on in the window as he is currently ‘not pushing to leave’ the club, despite the long-standing interest from top clubs in England.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-07-24.