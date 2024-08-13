Highlights Newcastle are increasingly confident in landing Marc Guehi, having made a bid close to Crystal Palace's £65 million valuation.

Guehi is said to be keen on a move, and Palace are happy to sanction a deal given he has just two years remaining on his contract.

Newcastle are also looking at Jarrod Bowen, but West Ham's £100 million asking price could make a deal difficult.

Newcastle United are growing increasingly confident in their pursuit of Marc Guehi, with the Magpies in ongoing negotiations with Crystal Palace over a deal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Guehi has shone in South London in recent seasons, making 29 appearances last campaign, as well as starring in England's Euro 2024 exploits. This has sparked interest from several top clubs, with Manchester United and Liverpool both expressing a desire to secure the player's services.

However, Newcastle have emerged as the most likely suitors in the last week, having had a second bid worth £50 million turned down by the Eagles and then a third bid submitted yesterday, which is being 'considered'. It's understood that Palace are holding out for around £65 million for the defender, with the latest proposal likely to be in that region.

Newcastle Confident in Landing Guehi

The centre-back is keen on the move

Emerging as one of Chelsea's several successful academy graduates in recent years, Guehi's career took off while on loan at Swansea City, where he caught the eye of Premier League clubs. Palace swooped in to land the England international for £18 million in 2021, and he has since thrived at Selhurst Park, making 111 appearances for the club.

With two years remaining on his deal, and his stock at an all-time high after an impressive Euros, there is an acceptance amongst Palace's hierarchy that now is the time to part ways with the player. A fee in the vicinity of £60 million to £65 million is expected, representing a significant profit for the South Londoners.

Newcastle are desperate to acquire a central defender this summer, with their lack of depth in this position derailing their campaign last year. Guehi - described as "exceptional" by Joe Hart during Euro 2024 - has been pinpointed as the man to provide cover and competition for Sven Botman and Fabian Schar, and they now look to be closing in on the deal.

Writing on X, transfer guru Romano revealed that the Tynesiders are 'increasingly confident' of landing the Abidjan-born man:

This suggests that Newcastle's latest offer is close to Palace's valuation, with minor details likely only needing to be sorted out before a final agreement is reached. Guehi's exit will be the second major departure this summer at Selhurst Park, with Michael Olise opting to join Bayern Munich in a £50 million deal.

Guehi's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 25 Pass Accuracy 86.9% Progressive Passes Per 90 2.98 Passes into the Final Third Per 90 4 Tackles Per 90 1.24 Interceptions Per 90 0.8 Clearances Per 90 3.96 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 1.29

Newcastle Still Looking at Jarrod Bowen

West Ham would want £100m for their forward

As well as bolstering the centre of his defence, Eddie Howe is keen on upgrading the right-hand side of his attack. Newcastle are in talks with a Saudi Pro-League side over a deal for Miguel Almiron, which would leave a vacancy in that position if it were to materialise.

Subsequently, the Magpies have been monitoring several different right-wingers this summer, and initially failed in a move for Palace's Olise. Jarrod Bowen is said to still be 'firmly' on the Toon's radar, with West Ham demanding in excess of £100 million for their talisman. The England international enjoyed a prolific 2023/24 campaign, netting 20 goals in all competitions, and has been identified as a significant upgrade on Almiron.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 13/08/2024