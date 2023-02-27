A Newcastle United fan favourite is in a race against time to be fully fit for the trip to Manchester City on Saturday, it has been claimed.

Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes will be 'lucky to be involved' against Manchester City this weekend after returning to St James' Park with an ankle problem sustained in the Carabao Cup final, injury expert Ben Dinnery has told GiveMeSport.

The Brazilian returned to the starting line-up when Eddie Howe's side headed to Wembley on Sunday, but a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United meant he was unable to guide the Magpies to glory.

Newcastle injury news - Bruno Guimaraes

According to the Chronicle, Guimaraes will be assessed ahead of this weekend's trip to Manchester City after suffering a fresh ankle injury during the Carabao Cup final.

The report suggests the central midfielder walked out of Wembley without any precautionary footwear, unlike when he sustained a similar problem when falling awkwardly against Fulham earlier this year.

Howe has revealed that Guimaraes twisted his ankle during the second half of the clash with Manchester United, which left him in pain, but the issue is not being treated as serious at this stage.

The former Lyon man's studs appeared to get caught in the turf when flying into a tackle as Newcastle looked to get themselves back into the tie.

Guimaraes was eventually replaced by Joe Willock and it was a sour end as he marked his return from a three-match suspension, which was served after being sent off in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg win over Southampton.

What has Ben Dinnery said about Guimaraes?

Dinnery believes there is a serious possibility that Guimaraes is set for another spell on the sidelines as he is in a race against time to be fit for the Premier League encounter with Manchester City on Saturday.

The injury news journalist feels the 25-year-old is a serious doubt for the trip to the Etihad Stadium and Newcastle head coach Howe has a big call to make.

Dinnery told GiveMeSport: "Just from what we're looking at in terms of the lateral aspect of the ankle, it looked a sore one and I would think he could be lucky to be involved this weekend.

"It's not one that I would expect to take a lot of work and I know Newcastle are playing Manchester City. It's another big call and he will want to be a part of that after just coming back from suspension.

"But, at the minute, I would say he is a major doubt and there is a red flag there."

Would Guimaraes' unavailability come as a major blow for Newcastle?

WhoScored have handed Guimaraes an average match rating of 7.25 for his Premier League performances this season, a figure which is only bettered by Kieran Trippier among his Newcastle teammates.

That emphasises his importance to the Tyneside giants and they will be desperate for him to be available to face Manchester City, who are the highest scorers in the top flight.

Sofascore statistics show Guimaraes has been averaging 2.2 tackles per domestic outing this term and there is no doubt that he would leave a major void in the heart of Newcastle's midfield if he fails to recover in time.

Since making the £40million switch from French side Lyon last year, the South American has become a fan favourite and huge influence.

Newcastle have failed to win any of the matches Guimaraes has not featured in this season, so Howe and the Toon Army will be hopeful of a quickfire recovery from his latest setback.

