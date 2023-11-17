Highlights Eddie Howe faces an "impossible" task due to Newcastle United's current injury crisis, which is stretching the squad to its limits.

The defeat to Bournemouth highlighted not only the team's struggles on the pitch but also the constant string of injuries.

There have been claims that Newcastle fans need to lower their expectations after the club achieved a remarkable achievement last season.

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has an 'impossible' task on his hands over the international break because of one key reason at St. James' Park, journalist Dean Jones has revealed.

The Magpies entered the campaign full of plenty of promise, with another top-four finish in sight, having qualified for the Champions League last time around. However, as Howe's side get to grips with fighting on multiple fronts, Newcastle have found it difficult to maintain the lofty standards they set themselves last season.

It's led to discontent within the fanbase, with some supporters even voicing their frustrations to captain Kieran Trippier after the recent loss to Bournemouth. And with the pressure now starting to mount, there are suggestions Howe has an 'impossible' challenge he has to deal with.

Howe dealt major blow with yet more injury woes

As the rain teamed down at the Vitality Stadium a miserable-looking Howe looked on while his former employers put his current team to the sword. A quick-fire Dominic Solanke double gave Bournemouth an unlikely victory against Newcastle, with the result just the first time in the Premier League era they'd beat the North East outfit at home.

As if the defeat wasn't bad enough for Howe, the ex-Cherries boss left the Vitality Stadium with head in hands as yet more of his key players had suffered injuries during the game. The most notable of which being Miguel Almiron, who hobbled off during the first half, becoming the latest key player to go down with a niggle.

Injury timeline makes for bleak Newcastle reading

Almiron is one of just eight Newcastle players on the injury list, and while the South American's problem isn't deemed to be as bad as others, it's still stretched Howe's squad even further to the max. That's because, according to a report by the Telegraph, the likes of Isak, Harvey Barnes and Sven Botman are set for extended spells on the sideline.

It's claimed Wilson, who has already scored seven goals this season, is expected to be out until December at the earliest with a hamstring injury, while summer signing Barnes would also be considered lucky if he's to pull on a Newcastle shirt between now and the end of the year.

Couple that with problems for Dan Burn, Isak, Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schar, and it's clear to see why Howe will be pulling his hair out regarding the current predicament at St. James' Park.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about the situation in the North East, journalist Jones admitted Newcastle had been dealt a rough hand, but also claimed Magpies fans needed to lower their expectations for the campaign. On the current injury crisis, the reliable reporter said:

“I honestly think it's more about rest and recuperation for this team during the international break rather than working on anything tactically or trying to mend anything. I mean, the fact is, the reason that this Newcastle team has started to break down is because the players have literally started to break down and you’ve got injuries setting in across all different types and it's impossible to deal with that. Kieran Trippier is defending the players to the fans and I totally understand his point there. I think the Newcastle fans have unrealistic expectations if they genuinely believe that even with an injury crisis their team should be seeing off everyone in the Premier League right now. The growth hasn't been that big over the past year that you should be at the level where you expect that. I think that Newcastle just have to try and recover during these two weeks and then hope that Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson are ready after the International break because they are obviously the guys that give you that X factor around the penalty box and that can really define games.”

Newcastle United injuries Expected return date via (SportsGambler) Fabian Schar Few weeks Callum Wilson December Jacob Murphy Late November Dan Burn Late January Matthew Targett Early December Elliot Anderson Early January Alexander Isak Late November Sven Botman Late November Harvey Barnes Early December

Newcastle schedule could exaggerate injury crisis even more

Howe will be hoping his injured players are back on their feet soon, because a potentially season-defining run of fixtures is on the horizon for Newcastle.

It starts with the visit of fellow European hopefuls Chelsea immediately after the international break, before a must-win match away to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League follows in mid-week. After that, Manchester United are the visitors to St. James' Park, while a home match against AC Milan will then wrap up Newcastle's Champions League group.

Later on in December, the Magpies travel to Stamford Bridge for a League Cup quarter-final against Chelsea, meaning any further injury problems could end up derailing Newcastle's season altogether.

