Newcastle United's interest in Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella could be down to the influence of Dan Ashworth at St James' Park, believes transfer insider Dean Jones.

Ashworth was at Brighton & Hove Albion when the Seagulls signed Cucurella before his move to Chelsea, and the Spaniard is now being linked with a switch to St James' Park.

Newcastle transfer news — Marc Cucurella

According to the Daily Mirror, Newcastle have put Cucurella on their list of transfer targets for the summer.

The left-back only joined Chelsea last year, but he endured a difficult debut season at Stamford Bridge.

As per The Athletic, the Blues signed Cucurella from Brighton in a deal worth around £63m.

The Daily Mirror's report has suggested that Newcastle are looking to sign him for half of that. He made 33 appearances in all competitions last term (via Transfermarkt).

What has Dean Jones said about Marc Cucurella, Dan Ashworth and Newcastle?

Jones thinks Newcastle's sporting director may be behind the Magpies' interest in Cucurella.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "It could be to do with the influence of Dan Ashworth, but there are lots of people that advise on recruitment situations before it gets to him."

How did Marc Cucurella perform last season?

As mentioned earlier, Cucurella, who earns £175,000 a week, according to Spotrac, really struggled during the 2022/23 campaign.

His average rating on WhoScored was 6.65 and he was heavily criticised by some for his displays in blue.

"I wasn't happy with Cucurella right throughout that second half until he came off," Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher said on Sky Sports after one of the 24-year-old's performances last term. "When we talk about the price tag...

"If someone doesn't want to defend, it's actually worse. It looked to me like he didn't want to defend in one-vs-one situations."

Cucurella will now be hoping he can turn things around under Mauricio Pochettino. However, if Chelsea decide they want to part ways with him, Newcastle would certainly not be a bad option for him.

He will get the chance to stay in the Premier League and compete in the Champions League, a competition his current side were not able to qualify for.

From Newcastle's perspective, they would be getting quite a versatile footballer who knows the division, with the former Brighton man able to play at left-back and in central defence.

If Eddie Howe wants to sign a new left-footed defender this summer and Cucurella is available for around half the price Chelsea paid for him, then perhaps Newcastle should consider making a move.