Highlights Newcastle United are interested in signing Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville.

The Magpies need a wide player with Miguel Almiron potentially leaving, and are considering Summerville.

West Ham's Jarrod Bowen is unlikely to join Newcastle as he's uninterested in the move.

Newcastle United are interested in signing Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville this summer, but face competition from Chelsea and Brighton for his signature, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Summerville enjoyed an exceptional campaign in the Championship in 2023/24, scoring 19 goals and registering nine assists in 43 appearances as Leeds narrowly missed out on promotion to the top flight. This has prompted interest from an array of clubs, with Newcastle said to be one of the current frontrunners to secure the player's services.

Jacobs has revealed that Leeds are willing to cash in on the player in this window, and Newcastle have identified the Dutchman as a potential replacement for Miguel Almiron. A fee in the region of £40 million has previously been mooted, which likely wouldn't deter the Magpies, with the substantial financial resources available to them.

Jacobs: Newcastle are Interested in Summerville

The Magpies are in the market for a wide player

Fan favourite Almiron is reportedly in talks with a Saudi club over a potential move to the Middle East, necessitating Newcastle's need for a new wide forward. Although Antony Gordon and Harvey Barnes have impressed, both predominantly operate from the left, leaving a glaring vacancy on the right within the Tyneside outfit's squad.

While the north-east team had previously been linked with Michael Olise, the Crystal Palace winger has decided to join Bayern Munich, and thus Eddie Howe is looking for an alternative. Although largely playing off the left, Summerville has had minutes for Leeds on the right, and has been shortlisted as a potential option.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs has confirmed Newcastle's interest in the Netherlands under-21 international. The journalist said:

"There is interest in him (Summerville). We know Brighton have taken a look. We know that he could still be on Chelsea's radar. Newcastle are also interested in the player. So it will still be a big surprise if between now and the end of the window, given how many clubs want players in his position, it will be a surprise if somebody doesn't make a formal offer for Summerville. "Then ultimately, Leeds will speak to the player, and they'll have a big decision to make. But if there are exits at Leeds, it will be because it suits all parties, rather than because Leeds are scrambling, financially speaking, or are forced to sell."

Summerville won last season's Championship player of the year award, and clearly demonstrated he's capable of playing in the Premier League, having been described by analyst Ben Mattinson as a "top six level player" and "unplayable" by Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Summerville Almiron Appearances 43 33 Goals 19 3 Assists 9 1 Shots Per 90 3.16 1.91 Key Passes Per 90 2.88 1.12 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 2.52 1.07

Newcastle Unlikely to Land Bowen

The West Ham player doesn't want to join the Magpies

Another player shortlisted by Newcastle as a potential upgrade on Almiron and alternative to Olise is West Ham's Jarrod Bowen. The England international netted 16 Premier League goals last season, and has thus attracted attention from Newcastle.

However, Bowen is 'not interested' in joining the Magpies, as he's said to be settled and content in east London. The Hammers are also understood to be demanding in excess of £100 million for the winger, which would likely rule out a deal coming to fruition, regardless of the former Hereford United man's preferences.

All Staistics via FBRef - as of 12/07/2024