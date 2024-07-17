Highlights Newcastle are pursuing Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto, with Everton also keen.

Leeds are facing a player exodus post-promotion failure, with Archie Gray leaving and Crysencio Summerville linked with a move.

Newcastle are looking to strengthen multiple positions, with Malick Thiaw and James Trafford supposedly targets.

Newcastle United are interested in signing Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto, who is also a target for Everton and Napoli, according to TEAMtalk.

Gnonto enjoyed a productive campaign in the Championship last season, scoring eight goals in 36 appearances as the Whites narrowly missed out on promotion back to the Premier League. The Italian was reportedly eager to leave the Yorkshire club last summer following their relegation from the top flight, with Everton submitting multiple bids for the player 12 months ago.

However, the Toffees failed in their pursuit of the 20-year-old, although they have retained their interest this summer. TEAMtalk report that Gnonto is eager for a move to the Premier League to materialise this time around, with Newcastle reportedly 'exploding past' Everton in the race to land his signature.

Newcastle Pursuing Gnonto

The north-east club had been linked to Summerville

Leeds are facing a tough battle to keep hold of their star players this summer. Failing to secure promotion has inevitably resulted in members of Daniel Farke's squad pushing for the exit door to secure a move to the summit of English football.

Archie Gray has already completed a big money switch to Tottenham, while last season's Championship player of the year Crysencio Summerville has been heavily linked with a number of clubs. Newcastle were mooted as a potential destination for the Dutchman, with the Magpies supposedly interested in signing the winger valued at £40 million.

It now appears that the Tyneside outfit may turn their attention to a different Leeds wide forward - described as "unplayable" by Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman - with TEAMtalk suggesting that the Saudi-owned club have overtaken Everton in their pursuit of the £25m-rated Gnonto. It's unknown what sort of fee the West Yorkshire side would demand for the former Zurich player's services, although Newcastle's budget would likely not restrict them from pulling over such a deal.

The Toon are in the market for a right-winger, having held talks with a Saudi Pro-League side over the sale of Miguel Almiron. The Paraguayan scored just three league goals in 33 appearances last campaign, and Eddie Howe has identified the position as upgradeable.

Once described as 'special' by former Leeds assistant manager Michael Skubala, Gnonto could be the ideal candidate to replace Almiron. The Italy international has spent significantly more time on the right-side than Summerville, who favours the left, so a move for the former makes sense.

However, Newcastle will likely continue to face stiff competition for the forward's signature, with Everton still lurking and Napoli said to be internally discussing a move.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stats Gnonto Almiron Appearances 36 33 Goals 8 3 Assists 2 1 Shots Per 90 2.56 1.91 Key Passes Per 90 1.2 1.12 Expected Assists Per 90 0.21 0.11 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.52 1.07

Newcastle Want to Strenghthen 3/4 Positions

Thiaw and Trafford have been linked

Alongside a right-winger acquisition, Newcastle are also looking at strengthening a number of other positions, with Fabrizio Romano revealing to GIVEMESPORT this week that the club want to bolster three or four areas of their squad this summer. The right side of their attack is likely one of these positions, while centre-back and goalkeeper are other areas Howe is looking to address.

AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw has been the subject of Magpies interest, with the player rated at £25 million by the Serie A side. Meanwhile, Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford has been monitored by the north-west club, with a new offer expected to be made for the shot-stopper.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 16/07/2024