Newcastle United are interested in signing Juventus defender Federico Gatti, although the Italian club view him as 'an essential piece' of their back-line.

Gatti made 36 appearances across all competitions for the Old Lady last season, establishing himself as a consistent presence in the team under Massimiliano Allegri. The centre-back netted four times in some crucial encounters, as Allegri's side went on to lift the Coppa Italia.

This impressive campaign has sparked interest from a number of admirers, with Italian outlet ilBiancoNero reporting that Newcastle have carried out initial enquiries around the player's availability this summer. However, the publication has revealed that Juventus' stance is that the 26-year-old is not for sale, with new boss Thiago Motta viewing him as a pivotal member of his squad.

Newcastle Want to Sign Gatti

The Magpies are in the market for a centre-back

Having spent the majority of his career thus far playing in Italian lower leagues, Gatti made the step-up to Serie A in 2022, joining Juventus in a deal worth €2.5 million. In his first season at the Allianz Stadium, the former Frosinone man endured 'some initial suffering', but excelled last campaign under Allegri, elevating his position in the squad to be an 'indisputable starter'.

This form for the Old Lady earned him a place in Italy's Euro 2024 squad, where he managed zero minutes on the pitch, with Luciano Spalletti favouring the likes of Alessandro Bastoni and Riccardo Calafiori. Despite this absence in this summer's centrepiece tournament, a move to the Premier League could now be on the cards, with Newcastle understood to be interested in Gatti who'd cost at least £25m according to a report by Gazzetta dello Sport.

Eddie Howe is looking to strengthen in defensive areas, with injuries to the likes of Sven Botman and Jamal Lascelles damaging Newcastle's 2023/24 season. The Magpies are in desperate need of further depth at the heart of their defence, and have identified Gatti as a potential solution to relieve these issues.

However, Juventus' new manager Thiago Motta is reportedly full of praise for the Rivoli-born man - described as being a "hero" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Julig. Motta is reluctant to sanction a deal for the defender, who is tied to a contract until 2028. This staunch stance may force Newcastle to look elsewhere in the market for a second time this summer, after having already missed out on the signing of Tosin Adarabioyo, who joined Chelsea in June.

Gatti's Serie A Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 32 Goals 4 Tackles Per 90 1.13 Interceptions Per 90 0.65 Clearances Per 90 3.07 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 1.71 Progressive Passes Per 90 4.16

Newcastle Looking at Goalkeepers

Pope could be replaced this summer

As well as bolstering their defensive options, Howe may also be looking to sign another new goalkeeper this summer despite bringing in Odysseas Vlachodimos from Nottingham Forest over the weekend.

Nick Pope played just 15 Premier League games last season, after missing five months of the campaign with a shoulder injury, and the north-east club are reportedly after a more modern option between the sticks, who can operate more effectively with the ball at their feet.

Early reports suggested Newcastle would reignite their interest in Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale, but these links have since gone quiet. In recent weeks, it's emerged that the black and white striped side are monitoring Burnley's James Trafford, and remain optimistic in signing the player.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 02/07/2024