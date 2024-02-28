Highlights Newcastle United are eyeing Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann for a summer appointment.

Eddie Howe has had a mixed season and so his job is not secure.

The German coach shares an agency with Magpies' Schar, making him a potential target for the Premier League club.

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in hiring Julian Nagelsmann this summer, according to BILD football journalist, Christian Falk. The former Bayern Munich manager is currently preparing to take charge of Germany ahead of Euro 2024.

Falk reports that Nagelsmann is yet to decide whether he wants to return to club football or sign a new contract with Germany following this summer's tournament. The 36-year-old most notably shares the same agency as Magpies defender Fabian Schar.

Having got his start at TSG Hoffenheim, he spent three years with the club before moving to RB Leipzig in 2019. It was with Die Roten Bullen that he began to make a name for himself in European football. His excellent work didn't go unnoticed and was quickly snapped up by Bayern. He won the league and German Super Cup during his first season in charge and won the latter competition again in his second season before his departure.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Julian Nagelsmann became the second-youngest manager of the men's German National Team after Otto Nerz in 1926.

His emphasis on playing a pressing style of football has made him a big target for many top clubs this summer, including Liverpool, following the news that Jurgen Klopp will be leaving at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Eddie Howe facing a bit of pressure

The news comes after their recent run of performances

Nearly 24 hours on from Newcastle United's FA Cup win over Blackburn Rovers, the future of Howe has come into question. Anthony Gordon's strike was cancelled out by Sammie Szmodics. With no team scoring in extra time, the match went to penalties, with the Magpies just edging the Championship side.

Howe enjoyed a lot of success with the Premier League side last season and exceeded a lot of expectations, guiding the club to Champions League qualification. However, the Saudi-led club now looks to push on even further. Being knocked out of Europe in the group stage may not have helped the former Bournemouth manager in the long run.

Having won two of their last five Premier League games, the Magpies currently sit 10th in the table, fifteen points off fourth place Aston Villa. Given the club's unlimited resources, there is a lot of pressure for the Englishman to deliver and there is nothing stopping the Newcastle hierarchy from replacing him with some alternative big-name manager.

With that being said, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that winning the FA Cup could be crucial in making sure he remains in the hot seat for the next campaign. Although it's been an unsuccessful season for Newcastle so far, a report from The Telegraph has claimed that Howe is under no pressure and his job is safe, as it stands.

JulianNagelsmann's impressive career so far

He will be looking to win the Euros on home soil this summer

While Naglesmann remains fully devoted to Germany's Euro 2024 campaign, he may be assessing his options after the tournament. With many top sides keen on his signature, the 36-year-old is one of the biggest prospects in the managerial world and has achieved a lot of success already.

His methodical, patient and probing style of play has paid dividends in his short career so far. At Hoffenheim, he turned them from a mid-table, struggling, side into one of the most feared teams in Germany. In 2020 with RB Leipzig, he became the youngest coach to ever progress to the Champions League semi-finals, knocking out Atletico Madrid. And despite being sacked by Bayern, he still managed to dominate the league in his first season.

Julian Nagelsmann's Overall Record Games Played 319 Won 170 Draw 80 Lost 69 Win Percentage 53.29 Correct as of 12/02/24