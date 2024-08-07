Highlights Newcastle United are hoping to strengthen their right wing options in the summer transfer window.

Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga is among the names to be linked with a move to St James’ Park.

Newcastle chief Eddie Howe has made just four additions to his squad so far.

Newcastle United are eager to strengthen the right wing position this summer ahead of the 2024/25 season, and Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga is among their potential targets, according to The Athletic.

It’s been a pretty quiet window so far for Eddie Howe’s side, with just a handful of incomings to note. They’ve signed John Ruddy and Lloyd Kelly on free transfers, while Odysseas Vlachodimos and Lewis Hall are the biggest money signings.

In recent days, the Magpies have been heavily linked with Crystal Palace and England central defender Marc Guehi. Should they get a deal over the line, it seems the attack will be the next position to solve.

Magpies Pinpoint Elanga as Potential Recruit

Madueke and Gonzalez also on radar at St James' Park

As Newcastle ramp up their search for a wide attacker, Nottingham Forest’s Elanga has been identified as a potential target. According to The Athletic, if Guehi is to arrive from Crystal Palace, right wing will be the next big position to fill.

The report states that Elanga is of interest after the Magpies missed out on Michael Olise earlier in the summer, who opted to join Bundesliga side Bayern Munich. Elanga headed to Manchester United as a youth player, and he made over 50 senior appearances for the club before he departed on a permanent basis last summer.

He joined Forest for £15million from United on a five-year deal. The 22-year-old, who has been described as having 'frightening speed' by The Athletic reporter Lawrie Whitwell, is not due to see his City Ground contract expire until the summer of 2028, which means interested clubs will need to stump up a significant fee to land his signature.

Anthony Elanga 2023/24 stats for Nottingham Forest in all competitions Appearances 39 Goals 5 Assists 9 Minutes played 2,678

The article also names Chelsea’s Noni Madueke and Fiorentina’s Nicolas Gonzalez as possible targets for the position. Madueke is under contract at Stamford Bridge until at least 2030, while 26-year-old Gonzalez is tied down at the Serie A club until 2028.

Guehi Negotiations Progressing Well

Central defender keen on sealing move to Tyneside

Elsewhere, Newcastle are optimistic they will complete a deal to sign Crystal Palace defender Guehi, according to reports. The Guardian claim negotiations over a proposed £60million-plus move are progressing well and the 24-year-old is keen on the switch.

Guehi is a product of the Chelsea youth system, but he signed for Palace on a permanent deal in 2021. He has now made 111 senior appearances for the Eagles across all competitions and his impressive form earned him a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024.

The article warns an agreement is still yet to be reached, and the move remains in danger of being hijacked. Premier League rivals Liverpool are among a number of clubs rumoured to be interested in Guehi.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt