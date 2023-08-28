Newcastle United have been linked with a move for PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko, and journalist Paul Brown has provided some insight into their potential interest, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Signing an out-and-out right-winger could be a smart move from Eddie Howe and his recruitment team.

Newcastle United transfer news - Latest

So far in the summer transfer window, Newcastle have signed Harvey Barnes, Sandro Tonali, Tino Livramento, Lewis Hall, and Yankuba Minteh. After qualifying for the Champions League, the Magpies needed to add some quality throughout the squad to deal with the hectic fixture schedule that comes with playing European football. Although the new additions have added increased depth in a host of positions, Howe could be lacking a genuine right-sided attacker to provide competition for Miguel Almiron.

Barnes and Anthony Gordon were both signed this year, but the Newcastle duo have spent the majority of their careers playing on the left-hand side. Alexander Isak can also play out wide, but again, he’s more accustomed to coming off the left. One player who could be an option before the window closes is PSV winger Bakayoko.

It’s understood that Newcastle are one of the clubs interested in the youngster, alongside Tottenham Hotspur. Bakayoko has scored seven goals and provided nine assists during his time with the PSV first-team. The Belgian 20-year-old could cost in the region of £30m to prise him away from the Dutch club, and journalist Brown has provided an update on their pursuit.

What has Brown said about Newcastle and Bakayoko?

Brown has suggested that Newcastle are one of the clubs showing an interest in Bakayoko this summer. The journalist adds that, however, they aren’t the only side taking a look at him, but he is a highly-rated young talent.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "He's certainly very highly-rated, yeah. I think there are a couple of teams potentially looking to sign him. Newcastle I believe are also interested in Bakayoko. He's very young, so he'd be a signing that you'd expect to get better and have his best years at your club if you were to sign him now."

Newcastle United - Summer Signings Fee Harvey Barnes - Leicester City £39m Sandro Tonali - AC Milan £55m Yankuba Minteh - Odense Boldklub Undisclosed Tino Livramento - Southampton £32m Lewis Hall - Chelsea Loan All fees via Sky Sports

What’s next for Newcastle?

Instead of incomings, we could be more likely to see departures before the window slams shut later in the week. Ryan Fraser recently completed a move away from St James’ Park, joining Championship side Southampton. Isaac Hayden could also be on his way out the door, freeing up the wage bill even further, with Football Insider reporting that the midfielder is set to undergo a medical at Luton Town.

In terms of incomings, journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Magpies could make a move for a central defender over the next few days. Jones suggests that Newcastle would be interested in signing either Edmond Tapsoba or Antonio Silva, as they look to bolster their defence this summer.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Newcastle make at least one more addition, with Champions League football around the corner and after a slow start to the season.