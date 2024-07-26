Highlights Marc Pubill is attracting interest from Bologna, Newcastle, and Roma due to strong form.

Newcastle United are one of the clubs interested in signing Spanish right-back Marc Pubill along with Bologna and Roma this summer, according to Sky Sports journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Pubill, 21, has been in good form in his maiden year with La Liga side UD Almeria, despite their relegation to La Liga 2. The young Spaniard made 23 starts on the flanks of the defence, and has garnered interest from contenders around Europe, with Di Marzio reporting interest mainly from Bologna, Newcastle and Roma.

Bologna, however, appear to be the club most interested in his services as they search for an emergency replacement for standard position-holder Emil Holm, who has been ruled out for some time with an injury. Roma also view him as a high priority option to reinforce their right defensive flank, whereas Newcastle will be aiming for a long-term right-back option with Kieran Trippier turning 34 in two months' time, and being linked with a move away this summer.

Pubill is contracted to Almeria until 2029, but reportedly has a release clause of £40m, according to Estadio Deportivo.

Pubill is in Demand

The young right-back is being targeted by several big clubs

Marc Pubill is a relatively fresh name being touted around European shortlists, given that he only made his senior debut in December 2021 for Levante, for whom he was also relegated in 2022.

Despite his relatively unfortunate club record, having been relegated in two of the three professional seasons he has taken part in, Pubill's talent on the defensive flanks has seen several clubs sit up and take notice - he was described as "one of the most promising footballers in the world" in his position by scout Mario Jimenez last year.

Gaining traction for his speed and defensive awareness, Pubill averaged 2.2 tackles and 3.1 clearances a game last season for an Almeria side that struggled to keep their heads above water on their way to a disappointing relegation.

Despite Almeria's lack of success in 2023/24, Pubill has never been one to blame for all of it. In fact, the 21-year-old has been outed as one to watch for the future, with his solo efforts being impressive if not enough to help Almeria to survival.

Newcastle Interested in Bowen and Summerville Deals

The duo have been targeted by Newcastle after missing out on Michael Olise

Newcastle United are also in the market for fresh options in the wide areas of the attack as well as their defence this summer, journalist Fabrizio Romano informed GIVEMESPORT, with West Ham man Jarrod Bowen and Leeds' Crysencio Summerville having been linked.

Their pursuit of Michael Olise showed their determination to battle for top tier signings amidst heavy competition, but Romano did state that it would have been "impossible" for the Magpies to compete with Bayern Munich for the Frenchman, where Olise eventually made his way to.

