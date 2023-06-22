Newcastle United are a club rejuvenated under their controversial Saudi Arabian ownership.

The bottomless pools of cash at the Geordie’s disposal combined with Dan Ashworth’s transfer nous, and it’s unsurprising that the north-east club have already qualified for the Champions League, even if it is a year or two ahead of schedule.

Progress made under Eddie Howe’s leadership has been staggering at times, with the likes of Dan Burn, Jacob Murphy, and Sean Longstaff maximising every morsel of their potential.

That said, in order to push on as a club, the Magpies are going to have to recruit wisely during this summer’s transfer window if they want to compete at the highest level.

This is how Newcastle could line up next season with "irreplaceable" Inter star and £60 million Leicester maverick…

Nick Pope

Nick Pope was forced to forgo international duty, after deciding to have surgery on a recurring hand issue; however, the shot-stopper is set to be available for the first game of the new season at home to Aston Villa.

Following a sensational year between the sticks, the goalie has earned an unassailable reputation and one that will undoubtedly see him remain the first choice.

Kieran Trippier

Unanimously voted by the Newcastle faithful as Player of the Season, Captain Fantastic Kieran Trippier featured in every Magpies' game across the three competitions during the 2022-2023 season, racking up 3,894 minutes in all.

As an experienced leader in the dressing room, with international and European pedigree, he’ll surely retain his status as captain and as a key starter.

Sven Botman

One of the finest acquisitions of the 2022 summer transfer window, centre-back Sven Botman was brought in from Lille.

The Ligue 1 winner clearly has a prosperous future ahead, and looks every ounce a £35 million player.

Elegant in possession, and emphatically unsurpassable defensively, the defender played a massive part in Newcastle conceding the joint fewest goals in the Premier League last term.

Harry Maguire

Seemingly frozen out at Manchester United, Harry Maguire’s future at Old Trafford seems increasingly in doubt. Nicknamed “Slabhead”, Newcastle will be hoping the former Leicester man can bring an air of concrete fortification to their backline if rumours of their interest come to fruition.

Kieran Tierney

Kieran Tierney’s career at Arsenal has been discontinuous, to say the least. Sporadically appearing throughout his four-year stay, partly due to injury as well as a result of Oleksandr Zinchenko’s impeccable form.

Out of favour under Arteta, the former Celtic left-back has been heavily linked with a move to the north east.

Bruno Guimares

After a standout season in black and white, Bruno Guimaraes was rightly rewarded for his domestic efforts with an international call-up to Brazil’s national side for this summer’s round of games.

At 25, Bruno, as Newcastle fans affectionately refer to him, is coming into his prime.

Nicolo Barella

Inter Milan’s Nicolò Barella is considered one of the very best midfielders on the planet.

The Italian, heralding from Cagliari, signed for the Nerazurri for £32 million during the summer of 2020.

With a European Championship to his name, and one at club level potentially just minutes away before City’s Rodri had other ideas, Barella has participated in some of the most high-pressure games in football.

The technically gifted central midfielder has been a player monitored by numerous clubs, and with Newcastle being one, he could find himself lining up alongside Bruno Guimaraes and co. next season.

Joelinton

Transitioning from a £40 million striker who couldn’t hit a barn door, to one of the very best roaming midfielders in the league, Joelinton has enjoyed a new lease of life under Howe.

With an insatiable work rate and a biting tenacity, the Brazilian will likely keep his place in the Tynesiders’ starting XI.

James Maddison

Following relegation with current club, Leicester, James Maddison has reputedly, been in receipt of a host of handsome offers.

However, it has been understood that Newcastle are in hot pursuit of his signature, and now that they boast Champions League football it may well be the deciding factor.

Callum Wilson

At 31, most strikers begin a treacherous decline in goal tallies and performances, but Callum Wilson has proven to be quite the anomaly, emphasising that age is just a number.

Flourishing in his most prolific Premier League season to date, the ex-Coventry City and Bournemouth man has been firing on all cylinders.

Alexander Isak

The silky Swede spent the first third of the 2022/23 campaign out with a thigh injury, and it wasn’t until after the World Cup that Newcastle fans got a taste of what he had to offer.

Upon his return to first-team action, Alexander Isak was like a new January signing, netting eight in their last 19 games, and assisting two.

Newcastle's potential starting XI

Here's how Newcastle's potential 2023-24 starting XI looks on paper: