Arsenal and Chelsea target Alexander Isak is set to open contract talks with Newcastle, with the Magpies keen on retaining the Swede for the long-term, TBR Football has revealed.

One of the best strikers on the planet, Isak has been on stellar form this term, ranking as his team's leading goalscorer with 19 goals in all competitions. As such, he has been tipped for a big-money move to a Premier League rival soon. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reportedly sees the 25-year-old as a "top target", while Chelsea are also eager to see him in Blue as soon as possible. Nonetheless, Newcastle remain optimistic of fending off the outside interest to keep the player.

Newcastle Eager to Keep Isak Amid Strong Interest

Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona are all chasing his signature

According to the report from TBR Football, Newcastle are looking to eradicate any chance of Isak leaving by offering him a new contract, featuring a bumper pay rise in line with his importance to the team.

He is currently earning £120,000 per week, but the new wage hike could see him breaking the £200,000 mark to become Newcastle's highest-paid player.

Alexander Isak's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 22 Minutes Played 1,799 Goals 17 Assists 5 Expected Goals 14.1 Shots per 90 3.15 Key Passes per 90 1.75 Aerials Won (%) 33.3

Isak himself is thought to be open to penning a new deal in Tyneside, though TBR Football insist that Champions League qualfiication will play a key role in the former Real Sociedad striker's decision.

Meanwhile, European football may well be a guarantee were Isak to shift across England to London-based sides, Arsenal and Chelsea. Both clubs regard the player highly, but they will likely be asked to cough up a hefty fee, with Newcastle rating the Swedish international at more than £150 million.

As revealed exclusively by Dean Jones on GIVEMESPORT, such a steep price may well have deterred the Gunners already, who fear they may have "almost no chance" of signing Isak as a result.

