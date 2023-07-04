A Saudi revolution has arrived at the banks of the river Tyne.

Newcastle United are a club transformed by the financial liberality of their new ownership, who are throwing money at taking the Geordies from Premier League cannon fodder to Champions League qualification and a top-four finish in just a matter of seasons.

With demands of bi-weekly European football now upcoming, the Saudi spending spree has commenced at St. James’ Park, as Eddie Howe, Dan Ashworth, and Amanda Staveley reconvene to bring in reinforcements.

But after heavy links with a move for Leicester’s James Maddison, the England midfielder chose Spurs over a move to the Toon.

We take a look at five alternative signings to the former Foxes star for the Magpies to now consider...

Jesper Lindstrøm

Denmark is a nation of just 6 million, yet in recent years the Danes have been punching well above their weight internationally, and have churned out some of Europe’s top players. Jesper Lindstrøm is another young Scandinavian with a myriad of exciting attributes.

The 23-year-old is currently harnessing his reputation at Bundesliga side, Eintracht Frankfurt, and was a pivotal component of Die Adler’s Europa League triumph during the 21-22 season.

The offensive midfielder, who can be utilised both centrally and out wide, is a natural playmaker, and chipped in with 11 goal contributions in a season where the southern German side clinched a Europa Conference League spot, and has been heavily linked with a move to link-up with Eddie Howe's side.

Khéphren Thuram

Lilian Thuram’s name has been kept alive through his legacy as one of the greatest defenders ever following his retirement from the sport in 2008.

Now, through oldest son Marcus, and his younger brother Khéphren, the Thuram family name has been given a new lease of life, with both players proving footballing excellence is in the family bloodline.

At 22, Khéphren has been a regular for club side Nice, as well as at international level for France under-21s.

Having already played 114 times in Ligue 1, scoring eight goals and registering seven assists in the process, the central midfielder has been linked with a switch to Newcastle, amid interest from the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea, and could lineup alongside Sandro Tonali next term.

Conor Gallagher

Following a buoyant loan spell at London neighbours Crystal Palace the season before, the Chelsea academy graduate spent his first full season as a regular first-team player for the West Londoners during the 22-23 campaign.

Gifted in possession, the central, progressive midfielder ripped up trees at Selhurst Park with eight goals and three assists, and was even dubbed one of the Premier League's "most vibrant talents".

While his return to Chelsea wasn’t filled with as much burgeoning prosperity with the Blues ailing in Todd Boehly’s debut season as owner, the player still demonstrated glimpses of why there has been so much fanfare around his future.

Newcastle are reportedly interested in acquiring his services and Ally McCoist thinks he'd be a great signing for the Magpies, telling talkSPORT: "“Conor Gallagher’s the kind of player I think that Newcastle would be going for. Young, hungry, that would make a signing. The way he plays the game, the Newcastle fans would take to him. He’s high energy, great effort. Perfect.”

Anthony Gordon

Anthony Gordon left Goodison Park under a halo of controversy having skipped training three days in a row prior to securing his move to the North East in January.

Fast-forward six months, and in retrospect, the Scouser has been a slow-burner on Tyneside, starting just six games, and recording just one goal in 16 appearances.

Despite a thus far uninspiring spell at Newcastle, at just 22, the versatile attacking midfielder-stroke-winger still has the potential both Everton and Newcastle saw in him to excel.

Matheus França

Currently plying his trade at the Brazilian side, Flamengo, 19-year-old Matheus França has already built a reputation for himself as a footballing wonderkid.

The Brazil under-20 international, who primarily featured in a central attacking midfield capacity at club level, has been capturing the interest of major European forces like Arsenal and Real Madrid, with Crystal Palace and the Geordie Boot Boys also very keen on the youngster.

He registered 11 goals and assists during the 21-22 season, and added another five to that tally last term after making a full recovery from a broken leg.