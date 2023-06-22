Newcastle United continue to work on a potential deal for Leicester City midfielder James Maddison, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Foxes, who suffered relegation from the Premier League last term, will likely need to sell the Englishman in order to raise funds and have set an asking price of £60 million, as per The Telegraph.

Newcastle United latest news - James Maddison

Despite playing for a Leicester side that ultimately were unable to avoid relegation, Maddison was able to enjoy an impressive 2022/23 campaign from an individual perspective. As per Transfermarkt, the 26-year-old scored 10 goals and assisted nine in 30 Premier League appearances for the Foxes,

Ahead of last season, Maddison generated interest from multiple Premier League clubs, which led to their then-manager Brendan Rodgers proclaiming that Leicester were in a position in which they did not need to sell their "best assets".

However, with relegation drastically affecting the future of the club, the Magpies will feel as though they now possess the upper hand, with Maddison likely to be keen on a return to England's top flight.

What has Rudy Galetti said about James Maddison and Newcastle United?

Galetti revealed that Maddison "remains the main target" for Newcastle, who face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for his signature.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Galetti said: "Newcastle don't give up for James Madison and today he remains the main target to strengthen the midfield. The Magpies are willing to pay around €40-45 million (£34-38 million) plus add-ons to convince Leicester and Tottenham are on his track as well."

Why is James Maddison a player in demand?

End product in the final third is arguably the hardest quality to find in football, and Maddison possesses it in abundance. 19 Premier League goal contributions in a relegated side from a wide/midfield position is truly remarkable, especially given that there were eight fixtures the 26-year-old didn't feature in.

The midfielder is also an incredibly skilful player, capable of entertaining a home crowd all on his own. Whilst the Magpies already have a player of that ilk in Allan Saint-Maximin, Maddison uses his flair far more effectively on a far more consistent basis.

If Newcastle were able to secure the Englishman this summer, he would instantly elevate the quality of their squad and would provide them with the quality needed to compete in both the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League simultaneously.