Newcastle United will be 'right up there' with the clubs competing to sign James Maddison this summer, Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie has told GIVEMESPORT.

Leicester City face Newcastle at St.James' Park on Monday night with their Premier League status hanging in the balance, but Maddison is expected to move on from the club regardless of which division they do end up in next season.

Newcastle United transfer news - James Maddison

According to reports from the Express and the Daily Mail, Leicester have set a £50 million asking price for the 26-year-old midfielder, with Newcastle, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United all interested.

Maddison, who has scored 10 goals and assisted nine times in the league this season, has a contract that runs until June 2024. It is therefore likely that Leicester will have to settle for less than the £50 million being quoted - particularly if they are relegated to the Championship.

What has Downie said about Newcastle and Maddison?

Downie told GIVEMESPORT: "A lot of it will come down to finances and wages and I would imagine Spurs could pay more than Newcastle would. But it then depends on how ambitious Maddison is. You would like to think that if he becomes available in the summer, if Leicester go down or not, Newcastle will be right up there among the clubs who have a chance of signing him."

How likely is it Newcastle are able to sign Maddison?

With Champions League football all but secured, Eddie Howe's squad will need significant reinforcements over the summer to be able to compete on two fronts next season. In that regard, Maddison is a perfect target as both a player that would improve their starting XI and increase their strength in depth, such is the attacking midfielder's ability to play on either flank or through the middle.

As Spurs aren't able to offer Champions League football next season, Newcastle are probably the more attractive option and will only have real competition in the form of Manchester United, if reports are to be believed.

Maddison, however, would potentially only be a squad player at Old Trafford - again giving Newcastle the upper hand. They are, on paper, a perfect fit for Maddison both in terms of the style of football Howe plays and the ambition of the club as a whole. Newcastle have a very real chance of securing the player this summer.