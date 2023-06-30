Newcastle United are set to 'explore other options' after missing out on James Maddison, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

Maddison was a target for Newcastle but joined Tottenham Hotspur for £40 million, as per BBC Sport, earlier this week.

Newcastle United transfer news

According to The Times, Szoboszlai has a £60 million release that expires on June 30, meaning teams would likely have to negotiate a higher price with Leipzig once it passes. Both Newcastle and Liverpool are interested in the Hungarian international.

As per Melissa Reddy of Sky Sports, Liverpool have met the player's representatives with regard to a possible move to Anfield. The meeting took place on Monday and was 'positive', Reddy reports, but Newcastle are also 'heavily tracking' the player and could contend for his signature.

Similarly, The Athletic indicate that Liverpool are 'pushing ahead' with the transfer, along with stating that Newcastle have - contrary to other reports - 'left the way clear' for the Reds. There also appears to be some uncertainty on their part as to whether the £60 million release clause does indeed expire on June 30.

What has Galetti said about Szoboszlai and Newcastle?

Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: "After losing the race against Tottenham Hotspur for James Maddison, Newcastle United are now exploring other options on their list, among which there was Szoboszlai.

"He has a 70 million Euros (£60 million) release clause in his contract and Leipzig are not open to negotiate a lower price. So the price at the moment is the release clause."

Where will Szoboszlai end up this summer?

It does appear as though the Hungarian's days are coming to an end at the East German club, having scored 20 goals in 91 appearances across two seasons. Leipzig have even already signed his replacement, picking up Christoph Baumgartner from Hoffenheim for a fee believed to be around €24 million (£20.6 million).

Liverpool seem like they are winning the race for his services as things stand, and that will surely come as a bitter blow for Newcastle if he really was among their key targets.