Newcastle United target James Maddison would be 'seriously interested' in a move to the North East this summer, journalist Pete O'Rourke has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed another productive season at Leicester City despite their battle to preserve their Premier League status.

The Telegraph have recently reported that Leicester City are set to demand £50 million for Maddison as he nears entering the final year of his £110,000-a-week contract at the King Power Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be deep in the race to sign the England international; however, other sources claim that he also has firm admiration from elsewhere in the Premier League.

Football Insider claimed last week that Newcastle United are in 'pole position' to swoop for the Foxes playmaker in the forthcoming transfer window, while Manchester City and Liverpool are also monitoring his situation ahead of the off-season alongside Spurs.

90min have revealed that regardless of whether Leicester City manage to secure their top-flight safety this campaign, they have 'accepted' that Maddison will be sold as he has turned down multiple offers to extend his stay in the East Midlands.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about James Maddison?

Journalist O'Rourke believes that the prospect of Champions League football at St James' Park would be a hard proposition for Maddison to turn down.

O'Rourke told GMS: "Newcastle United are going really well again now and if they can offer him Champions League football, I'm sure it's something that James Maddison will be seriously interested in. in the summer, if he is to leave Leicester City, he wants to be playing at the highest level possible and Newcastle United might be able to offer him that."

Would James Maddison be a good signing for Newcastle United?

Maddison has been a consistent performer in the Premier League for several years now and would most certainly add another creative dimension to Eddie Howe's Magpies side if a move was to materialise.

In 2022/23, the Englishman has netted nine goals and laid on a further nine efforts in 23 matches across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Former Norwich City ace Maddison also compares well to his positional peers and is in the top 1% across the top five leagues in Europe for non-penalty goals amongst midfielders, according to FBRef, as he has averaged 0.48 non-penalty strikes per 90 minutes across the last 365 days.

If Newcastle United do secure manage to secure a top-four finish, Maddison could well have the opportunity to take his game to the next level by competing in the Champions League if he does choose to swap the King Power Stadium for St James' Park this summer.