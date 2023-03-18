Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville were involved in a funny post-match interview with Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe on Friday night.

Howe’s side secured a 2-1 victory away at Nottingham Forest thanks to a brace from Alexander Isak.

Forest opened the scoring midway through the first half thanks to a wonderful finish from Emmanuel Dennis, but Isak scored an equally impressive goal on the stroke of half-time to put Newcastle level.

The Swedish forward, who joined Newcastle from Real Sociedad last summer in a deal worth £63 million, then sealed all three points for his team with a 93rd-minute penalty.

The result means Newcastle will enter the international break in fifth position. A top-four finish remains a realistic possibility for the Magpies.

Carragher rips into Neville after Howe question

Howe, who has done an outstanding job at St James’ Park so far, spoke live on Sky Sports after Newcastle’s second successive league victory.

During the interview, Neville asked the English coach: "What are your plans for the next couple of weeks? It must be really relaxing thinking you’ve got a few days off?"

Carragher, who started laughing, replied: “Is he a stalker or something, let the lad have a couple of weeks off!"

Explaining himself, Neville said: "I always feel really good for a manager when they win before the international break and you're going to have a nice few days..."

Howe said: "There will be a nice feeling tonight, but knowing me and my character, I will be very soon looking at Manchester United. We're actually going to Dubai with the team, so we are training."

Neville awkwardly replied: “Oh, that’s good...”

Presenter Kelly Cates then said to Howe: "We're really sorry about him and we'll sort out his restraining order as soon as we possibly can."

As Howe walked away from one of the more amusing post-match interviews he’s been involved in, Neville said: "It's just nice to have a conversation sometimes Kelly and ask what they are up to for the next week or so."

Watch the funny clip here:

Will Newcastle finish inside the top four?

You certainly wouldn’t rule Newcastle out of clinching a top-four finish.

While Arsenal and Manchester City are now out of sight, both Manchester United and Tottenham are certainly catchable in the race to secure Champions League football.

United currently sit three points above Newcastle in the table.

Spurs can extend their lead over the Magpies to four points if they beat Southampton on Saturday; however, Howe’s side will have two games in hand over Antonio Conte’s men as we enter the international break.