Newcastle United’s potential acquisition of Eintracht Frankfurt attacking midfielder Jesper Lindstrom would not be the “marquee signing” everybody expects at St. James’ Park, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Eddie Howe is looking to bolster his Magpies squad as he aims to compete on a Premier League and Champions League front this season.

Newcastle transfer news – Jesper Lindstrom

According to FootballTransfers, Lindstrom is eager to leave Eintracht this summer and is keen on playing Champions League football heading into the new season.

The 23-year-old would be willing to push for a move away from the Bundesliga outfit despite being “generally happy” with life at the club.

And the same report claims that sources in Germany have indicated Frankfurt would be looking for a fee in the region of €40m (around £34m) to let the striker leave Deutsche Bank Park.

Various reports have credited Newcastle with an interest in the attacker, with AC Milan also monitoring the Dane’s credentials.

Journalist Rudy Galetti told GIVEMESPORT in May that the Magpies set their sights on signing Lindstrom this summer, with Howe insistent on strengthening his attack ahead of the Tyneside outfit’s Champions League campaign this term.

And Jones believes the advantage around Lindstrom’s signing could be that there wouldn’t be “big pressure around him delivering”, with the club having already spent £55m on bringing AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali to Newcastle.

What has Jones said about Newcastle and Lindstrom?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “One thing I would like about a signing like that is that there's not big pressure around him delivering. It's not the marquee signing everybody's expecting. The player has big expectations of himself and a high limit that he could achieve in the game.”

Would Lindstrom be a good signing for Newcastle?

Lindstrom could be a solid signing for Newcastle if he could transfer his Bundesliga form to the Premier League, and has previously received a glowing assessment from Eintracht goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.

"Jesper is very young and came from a different league. The Bundesliga is a tougher league than the Danish league. You have to get used to it. It’s normal, and everyone in the club and the team knows that. Jesper has already made significant steps forward... you can see that he's an outstanding footballer and has very good technique,” said Trapp (via the Bundesliga’s official website).

The nine-cap Denmark international hit the back of the net nine times and produced four assists across 38 club appearances in an attacking midfield role season, hinting that he would expect to up his numbers should he move to St. James’ Park.

However, the 6 foot star is willing to put in the hard yards for his side, ranking in the top 12% of attacking midfielders/wingers across Europe’s top five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for blocks per 90 minutes (1.48) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

Therefore, Lindstrom’s signing would be a gamble, but given the tools to succeed, he could be a top-class option behind the striker for Howe’s side this season.