Newcastle United are not finished in the transfer window yet as Eddie Howe still has to iron out issues in the centre-back berth before the window slams shut on September 1, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The club have brought in four new faces – worth £131m per Transfermarkt - on Tyneside, though Jones believes they are looking to sanction a new signing in the heart of defence.

Newcastle United news

There’s no doubt that Howe has taken to this summer window to enhance his side’s chances of having another impressive campaign after securing Champions League football last time out.

And routing Aston Villa 5-1 on the opening weekend was just a prime example of how they want their season to pan out.

But, despite the excitement in the St James’ Park camp, Jones claims that there is still one area in need of strengthening and that is centre-back.

Writing in his CaughtOffside column, Fabrizio Romano also revealed that Howe is keen to bolster his depth in that position given that Fabian Schar and Sven Botman are the club’s only two recognisable options.

According to the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope, both Joachim Andersen and Antonio Silva are high up on the club’s list but are believed to be out of reach due to their lofty fee.

Who the club eventually land remains to be seen, and it will depend on how much they are looking to shell out which is an aspect that transfer insider Jones is unsure of, he revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

What did Dean Jones say about Newcastle United’s centre-back hunt?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider highlighted that the centre of defence is an area that needs improving, though he is unaware of how much money the Magpies are willing to spend to iron out their issue.

He said: “I’ve always been told that the centre of defence is something to look out for. Newcastle United aren’t finished in this transfer window is what I’m led to believe. It’s really always been a case, though, of what level of spending are they willing to go to here.

“Is it going to be that they want to find good value for money, and we find someone coming in between £10-£20m? Or are they going to go out and cement their case as proper Champions League contenders again by spending upwards of £30m? I wouldn’t rule it out at all. It’ll be very interesting to see what they do.”

What next for Newcastle United?

Despite only joining Turkish side Galatasaray in January, Nicolo Zaniolo is the last name to emerge on Newcastle’s summer shortlist, according to Chronicle Live.

However, MailOnline claim that Aston Villa are in pole position to fend off Newcastle in the race for the gifted Italian, who plundered 11 goal contributions in 28 games last season, and have lodged a loan bid, with an option to buy worth £17m plus add-ons.

Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney and Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella are two names being eyed as a means of strengthening Newcastle’s left side of defence, though reports suggest that neither deal is close to completion.

However, The Sun have now claimed that Tierney could be relied upon in north London this campaign seeing as their new defensive face in Jurrien Timber picked up a long-term injury in their season opener, meaning Newcastle's move for Tierney could now be off the cards.