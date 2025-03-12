Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota could join their Carabao Cup final opponents Newcastle United this summer, according to Ben Jacobs, speaking on GIVEMESPORT's latest Market Madness podcast.

Jota has two years left on his contract, but there are doubts about the Portuguese attacker's future amid a topsy-turvy season at Anfield. He's dealt with several fitness issues and been in and out of Arne Slot's team, often tasked with leading the line.

Liverpool are expected to be in the market for a new striker this summer, which could lead to a Jota exit. Jacobs has previously revealed that Brighton & Hove Albion's Joao Pedro is on the Premier League leaders' list of attacking targets.

Jacobs: Jota Could Leave Liverpool This Summer

Newcastle ahead of Wolves in race for Reds attacker

Jota, 28, has been among the most clinical forwards in the English top flight since arriving at Liverpool from Wolverhampton Wanderers in September 2020 for an initial £41 million. He has managed 64 goals in 173 games for the Reds, but fitness struggles have proven problematic regarding constant availability.

Jacobs suggested that Wolves are among the clubs keeping an eye on Jota's situation but he's likely to favour Newcastle because he wants Champions League football:

"What I can tell you in terms of clubs that are closely looking at Jota, is that you have Newcastle United from the Premier League. A Jota exit is not guaranteed, but there is a realistic possibility that suitors will make an approach to Liverpool to better understand the situation. Wolves may be interested, but Jota wants European and ideally Champions League football. Newcastle may be able to offer him that."

Jota opened up on his recent struggles by admitting he's endured a difficult season and hasn't been in his best form. This has been reflected in Slot's decision not to rely on him as a regular starter, which ignites talk of a summer exit.

Diogo Jota Statistics (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances 18 Goals 5 Expected Goals (xG) 6.10 Shots per game 1.9 Big chances missed 9 Assists 3 Successful dribbles 0.6 (38%) Ground duels won 1.5 (31%) Aerial duels won 1.1 (44%)

Newcastle are expected to focus on signing a new attacker in the summer following Miguel Almiron's departure in January. Jota, previously hailed as 'exceptional' by Jurgen Klopp, offers versatility as he can operate centrally and out wide, which would benefit Eddie Howe, who also looks set to lose Leeds-linked Callum Wilson.

The veteran English striker's contract expires in the summer, and he's looking likely to leave St James' Park. They may also face a fight to keep hold of in-demand Alexander Isak, with Liverpool among the clubs thought to be eyeing the Swede alongside Arsenal.

