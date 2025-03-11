Newcastle United could be set to move for one of the finest prospects in Scandinavian football, according to reports - with Nordsjaelland winger Sindre Walle Egeli thought to be under the microscope by Magpies scouts, who are checking in on the winger amid his burst onto the scene in Denmark.

The young Norwegian joined from Sandefjord back in 2022, making his first-team debut a year later - and he hasn't looked back since with a spate of impressive performances that have seen him become a first-team member of their squad. And that could see Premier League outfit Newcastle make their move with a summer bid, as reports state that Eddie Howe's men have made 'checks' on his signature.

Report: Newcastle 'Checking' on Walle Egeli

The winger is on their shortlist ahead of a potential summer move

The report by TBR Football states that Newcastle are continuing to process checks on Walle Egeli as a result of his strong form in the Danish Superliga.

The Nordsjaelland star has four goal contributions in his last five games in the league, marking an overall tally of 10 contributions in just 18 starts - and having made his Norway debut back in September, he's clearly seen as a talent with a bright future, having made his first-team debut at the end of last season.

Sindre Walle Egeli's Norway statistics - record by age group Team Caps Goals Norway under-15 6 7 Norway under-16 14 14 Norway under-17 3 2 Norway under-18 9 6 Norway under-19 3 3 Norway under-21 4 1 Norway senior team 1 0

A goal and assist against Vejle over the weekend has put him back in the limelight, and he's had plenty of attraction from around Europe - and the Magpies are one of 'several' clubs who are following him intently.

The report finishes by stating that Newcastle are part of a 'host of clubs' checking on the right-winger, though RB Leipzig and Atalanta have also been watching him in recent weeks - and at the age of just 18, he's likely to have a big future in the game if he can continue his current form alongside his development.

The Norwegian has seen his compatriot shine at Premier League level

Having compared himself to Arjen Robben in the past, Walle Egeli cutting in from the right-hand side and utilising his left foot to emulate the Dutch star would compliment Newcastle greatly - especially with Anthony Gordon doing the same on the opposite flank, and natural right-footed star Jacob Murphy offering him competition on the right-flank will stand Newcastle in good stead going forward.

Nordsjaelland did reject a €15million (£12.5million) bid for his services from Feyenoord in February, according to Fabrizio Romano, and that could be the biting point for Newcastle to go off if they make a summer move - though with other targets needed, it remains to be seen just how strongly they will make a case for Walle Egeli to join them in the off-season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sindre Walle Egeli scored an incredible 14 goals in 14 caps for Norway's under-16 team

Described as a 'fantastic prospect' by X (formerly Twitter) account @FTalentScout on Saturday, Walle Egeli is 'one of the biggest talents in Scandinavia', closely following in the footsteps of Erling Haaland, Antonio Nusa, Lucas Bergvall and Yasin Ayari, who all have bright futures in the game from their Scandinavian roots.

And the 2006-born star excelling for Norway at youth level has already shown just what he can do, having seen Haaland undergo a similar pathway by making their senior debuts at the same age, and Newcastle could unlock that by introducing him to the Premier League.

