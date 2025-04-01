Newcastle United are showing strong interest in Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche ahead of the summer transfer window, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Magpies are reportedly eyeing the 23-year-old as a replacement for Miguel Almiron, who returned to Atlanta United in January, with sporting director Paul Mitchell particularly keen on a deal.

Newcastle representatives attended France U21s' victory over England during the international break to take a closer look at Akliouche and were ‘seriously impressed’ with his display.

While there was no mention of an exact transfer fee, Monaco are in a strong negotiating position as Akliouche has over three years remaining on his contract, which runs until June 2028.

Newcastle Eyeing Maghnes Akliouche

To replace Miguel Almiron this summer

According to Bailey, Akliouche would be keen on a summer switch to Newcastle and testing himself in the Premier League amid a superb season at Monaco.

The 23-year-old, praised as ‘insane’ and 'box office', has been in exceptional form for the Ligue 1 side this term, scoring six goals and providing 10 assists in 36 appearances across all competitions, including four contributions in the Champions League.

It has been reported that Mitchell is one of the driving forces behind Newcastle’s long-standing interest in the Frenchman, who is now under serious consideration for their right-wing role.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Akliouche has scored 15 goals and provided 15 assists in 89 senior appearances for Monaco.

Newcastle are believed to have several alternatives to the 23-year-old for the upcoming window, including Chelsea winger Noni Madueke.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Magpies are expected to be among the front-runners to sign the England international, while they also have Yeremy Pino and Johan Bakayoko lined up as other options.

Newcastle are sixth in the Premier League with 10 games remaining and next face Brentford at St James’ Park on Wednesday night.

Maghnes Akliouche's Monaco Stats (2024/25 Ligue 1) Games 25 Goals 4 Assists 8 Goal-creating actions 16 Minutes played 1,877

