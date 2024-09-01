Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier could still leave the club despite the English summer transfer window closing, with journalist Resat Can Ozbudak claiming that an agreement has been reached with Eyupspor.

Trippier has started to show signs of declining due to his age, with Tino Livramento coming in as his replacement in the early stages of the 2024/2025 season. The former Chelsea defender now appears to be Eddie Howe's first choice, casting doubt over Trippier's future, but he failed to move on during the English summer transfer window.

Around Europe, some windows remain open, so there is a chance that Trippier still heads through the exit door. Howe might be hoping to keep the right-back due to his experience and leadership, but there's a chance that Trippier wants to play regular football.

Trippier Reaches Newcastle Exit Agreement

He could be on his way to Turkey

According to journalist Ozbudak, writing on X, Trippier has reached an agreement with Turkish side Eyupsor. The former England international, who recently retired from representing his country, could be on his way out in the next few days...

"Kieran Trippier has reached an agreement with Eyüpspor. The football player is trying to get his annual income from Newcastle. Eyüpspor is waiting for these talks."

Trippier's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 28 Goals 1 Assists 10 Pass Accuracy 76.2% Progressive Passes Per 90 6.33 Key Passes Per 90 2.62 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 3.27

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle will be respectful towards Trippier and could allow him to depart if he asks to move on. Livramento is clearly seen as the first-choice at right-back this season, so we could expect movement on Trippier with the Turkish transfer window still open.

Everton, Atalanta, and Galatasaray were also credited with an interest in the former Burnley right-back, but his hefty wages could make it difficult for any club to do a deal. Trippier reportedly earns in the region of £120k-a-week at St James' Park, which is a lot of money for a 33-year-old.

Unfortunately for Newcastle, they won't be able to find a replacement if Trippier does choose to depart, which could make it difficult for them to sanction a sale now that the summer transfer window is closed in England.

Related Nottingham Forest 'Said No' to Club-Record Deal for Anthony Elanga Nottingham Forest turned down offers around the £45-50 million mark for the electric Swede, according to The Athletic.

Howe Lavishes Praises on Trippier

He confirms his importance

Trippier, who has been described as 'exceptional' by England manager Gareth Southgate, has been a key part of Newcastle's rise in recent years. The 33-year-old is a leader on and off the pitch, and manager Howe has emphasised his importance over the last few weeks...

"Kieran's just back from the Euros, he's had limited training. He's a massive part of our future."

Howe is seemingly hinting that a departure is unlikely, but it will be interesting to see how the right-back feels about his future.