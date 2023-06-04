Newcastle United are “informed” of Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae’s release clause with the St. James’ Park outfit monitoring his situation, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Eddie Howe will look to strengthen his Magpies squad ahead of a Champions League campaign next season.

Newcastle transfer news – Kim Min-jae

Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle are keeping tabs on Kim heading into the summer transfer window, with the centre-back having a release clause of £52m.

But reports last month suggested that the 26-year-old was closing in on a £56m move to Manchester United, with Il Mattino claiming that the defender will leave Napoli this summer, irrespective of whether the Serie A champions want to keep him.

However, developments last weekend indicated that Newcastle had jumped ahead of the Red Devils to secure Kim’s signature.

The same report explains that Kim will be given the choice to decide on his future but suggests that it is a “guarantee” that the centre-back will be plying his trade in the Premier League next season.

And Romano claims that Newcastle have shown an interest in Kim but wouldn’t class the North East outfit’s interest as “concrete competition” to Manchester United yet.

What has Romano said about Newcastle and Kim?

When asked if anybody else was challenging for Kim’s signature alongside Manchester United, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “It’s just Newcastle, but at the moment, I wouldn’t say it’s concrete competition.

“It’s just Newcastle following the player and keeping informed on the release clause. They’ve sent their scouts multiple times to follow the player.”

Could Newcastle tempt Kim to switch to St. James’ Park?

Given Manchester United’s profile as one of the biggest clubs on the planet, it could be difficult for Newcastle to encourage Kim to select their proposal ahead of the Red Devils.

However, with Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez enjoying exceptional campaigns at Old Trafford, there’s an argument to suggest that Erik ten Hag doesn’t need to sign another first-choice centre-back this summer.

Meanwhile, Howe can still guarantee Premier League and Champions League football next season and could offer the 49-cap South Korea international a regular spot in his starting XI alongside Sven Botman.

Therefore, Newcastle could jump ahead of Manchester United to secure Kim’s services this summer if the Napoli centre-back is concerned about how much game time he would receive at Old Trafford.