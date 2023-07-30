Newcastle United signing Napoli and Georgia star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia would be an ‘incredible bit of business’, though journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT the Magpies have little confidence in their ability to get a deal completed.

The 22-year-old was an integral part of a fierce Naples outfit, who ended their 33-year Scudetto drought under the watchful eye of Luciano Spalletti.

Newcastle transfer news – Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Earlier in July, Newcastle made a €100m proposal to the Serie A club for their blistering wide man, according to Correire dello Sport.

Last season alone, Kvaratskhelia registered 14 goals and 17 assists across all competitions with 25 of those goal involvements coming domestically, per Transfermarkt.

Having paid just £8.6m for the starlet from Georgian club Dinamo Batuni, his agent Christian Emile believes Napoli will benefit from a massive pay day when he elects to leave.

“He’s come to Napoli, he’s been brilliant, and people are talking about €100m,” he told Fabrizio Romano’s YouTube channel.

“For me, if he continues to perform like this until the end of the season and next season, he will reach €100m for sure.”

Per The Evening Standard, Premier League pairing Chelsea and Liverpool had also been linked to the winger, who could cost around the £86m mark, though no official bid was ever tabled.

Even perennial winners Manchester City have been credited with interest as Manchester Evening News claimed, back in March, that Pep Guardiola’s side were eyeing Kvaratskhelia as a summer target.

What did Ben Jacobs say about Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Newcastle?

Jacobs suggested that although there is a slim chance of a deal happening, it would be a fantastic deal for the Premier League side given the player’s comparisons to football cult hero Diego Maradona.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “It would be an incredible bit of business if anyone can get Kvaradona – or Kvaratskhelia if we are calling him by his full name, but he’s known as Kvaradona in Napoli circles as they’re prepared to sort of mention him in the same breath as another Napoli legend Diego Maradona.

“And that tells you just how good he was last season. The Newcastle links and the Manchester City links have been there for a while, but with quite a low confidence that anything would be possible heading into this window.”

What next for Newcastle United?

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle return to Europe’s top table thanks to their impressive fourth place finish in the league last campaign.

As such, transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Tyneside club hold a ‘true’ interest in French defender and Manchester United target Axel Disasi in order to bolster their defensive ranks ahead of a bloated schedule.

However, the hefty £44m fee touted by MailOnline may prevent Howe and his entourage from making a genuine bid seeing as they’ve spent relatively big already.

Sandro Tonali, formerly of Italian stalwarts AC Milan, was signed by the English club early on for £55m, as reported by BBC Sport, as he became his nation’s most expensive footballer of all time.

The promising 23-year-old has been instrumental during his stint in the Italian capital, especially in their 2021/22 Scudetto triumph. More recently in their Champions League drive, too, one in which Milan reached the semi-finals.

Ample squad depth will be imperative to how the side perform in the coming season and Kvaratskhelia would fit the bill of top level experience and heaps of talent perfectly.