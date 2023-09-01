Newcastle United could look to sign free agent Kasper Schmeichel after he terminated his contract with OGC Nice and Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has suggested that it would be a ‘good move’ for the Danish goalkeeper, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Eddie Howe’s side currently boast the impressive Nick Pope between the sticks, though could bolster their back-up options tonight.

Newcastle United transfer news – Kasper Schmeichel

Formerly of Leicester City, Schmeichel has agreed to a mutual termination of his contract with Ligue 1 outfit Nice, via the club’s official Twitter account.

“#OGCNice and Kasper Schmeichel have decided by mutual consent to terminate the contract of the Danish international. The club wishes him every success for the rest of his career.”

His previous employers have signed Marcin Bulka from Paris Saint-Germain and therefore deemed Schmeichel’s presence at the club to be unnecessary.

Albeit on the wrong side of 30, the goalkeeper’s Premier League expertise could be a very fitting attribute for those looking to bolster their ranks between the sticks before the transfer deadline tonight and Newcastle could certainly be among those teams.

It was just last summer when the Magpies were showing heavy interest in the 36-year-old as his King Power Stadium contract was reaching its end, per TEAMtalk. The report suggested that a goalkeeper was at the top of Eddie Howe’s shopping list, though the club opted for Pope in the end.

And despite boasting the likes of Loris Karius and Martin Dubravka currently in their ranks, having a seasoned figure in Schmeichel join during an all-important season, which includes a return to the Champions League, can only be viewed as a positive prospect.

Now, Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that there’s a possibility they could re-ignite their pursuit in the free agent.

Net Spend on Summer Deadline Day Transfers 2002-2021 Excluding Undisclosed fees Club Fees received Chelsea £108m Arsenal £104m Tottenham £96m Man United £78m Everton £54m Man City £50m Leicester £49m Crystal Palace £44m West Ham £41m Stoke £31m All fees according to Sky Sports

What did Michael Bridge say Newcastle United and Kasper Schmeichel?

Bridge suggested to GIVEMESPORT that, albeit a stretch, there is scope for Newcastle to make a last gasp attempt to sign Schmeichel.

He said: “I’ve just seen that Kasper Schmeichel has left Nice on a free. I might be putting two and two together and making five, but that would be a good move for him, surely.”

What other business could Newcastle United before the deadline?

Howe could also make last-minute adjustments to his back line, too, as journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT that Eric Dier is being eyed as a potential incoming. The Tottenham Hotspur outcast, who has played 361 games in a Spurs shirt, is looking for his way out of north London and could embark on a fresh challenge in Tyneside. However, their interest goes against the grain seeing as The Athletic have reported the Englishman is unlikely to move in the dying embers of the transfer window.