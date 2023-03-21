Newcastle United star Miguel Almiron's thigh problem is 'worse than first feared' at St James' Park and 'video footage' has been sent to Paraguay as he will not feature during the international break, injury expert Ben Dinnery has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Magpies sealed a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest last Friday, thanks to a stoppage time penalty from Alexander Isak, but head coach Eddie Howe was unable to call upon Almiron.

Newcastle injury news - Miguel Almiron

According to The Athletic, Almiron is set to be out of action for the next six weeks after sustaining a thigh injury in training.

The report suggests the winger will be on the sidelines for double the amount of time Paraguay head coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto had initially indicated.

It is understood that Almiron has already undergone a scan on his thigh and will not be in contention to feature when Newcastle face Manchester United as the Premier League campaign resumes next month.

The 29-year-old has been on the Tyneside giants' books since completing a then-club record switch worth £20million from Major League Soccer franchise Atlanta United in January 2019.

But Almiron entered the final 18 months of his contract, which is worth £74,000-per-week, at the turn of the year.

What has Ben Dinnery said about Almiron?

Dinnery understands that Newcastle sent Paraguay footage of Almiron's thigh problem to emphasise that he could not compete during the international break.

The injury news journalist believes the South American is unlikely to be back on the pitch until the final month of the season.

Dinnery told GIVEMESPORT: "Newcastle actually sent video footage of the mechanism of injury itself.

"Initial reports from South America suggest that we could be looking at around two to three weeks, which would be a bit of a blow, but coming back at the beginning of April wasn't too bad.

"However, the severity is probably a little bit worse than first feared. It could actually stretch beyond that and maybe into the beginning of May.

"I think we're looking at around six weeks as a ballpark figure. It's fairly indicative that we're talking about a fairly substantial grade two tear to that muscle."

Does Almiron's injury come as a major blow for Newcastle?

Almiron has been in impressive form this season, with Transfermarkt statistics showing he has found the back of the net 11 times and registered a further three assists in 32 appearances.

In fact, it has been the wide-man's best campaign in a Newcastle shirt as his most prolific term before this was 2019/20, when he got his name on the scoresheet on eight occasions.

Almiron has also been playing his part defensively as Sofascore data highlights he has been averaging 1.5 tackles per Premier League outing.

With that being the case, it is abundantly clear that his presence will be sorely missed as Newcastle chase Champions League qualification.