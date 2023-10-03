Highlights Newcastle United central defender Sven Botman has been ruled out of the Champions League group stage fixture with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Dutchman missed the win over Burnley last weekend and is not expected to feature until after the international break.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe has been handed further injury problems ahead of battling it out with the reigning Ligue 1 champions on Wednesday.

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe will be heavily concerned by Sven Botman's unavailability for the Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain at St James' Park due to an overriding reason, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Magpies have been hit by a string of injuries in recent weeks, potentially limiting their chances of coming out on top against Luis Enrique's side when they head to the north-east on Wednesday.

Newcastle injury news - Sven Botman

Newcastle will not include Botman in their squad when Champions League action makes its long-awaited return to St James’ Park as, according to the Chronicle, head coach Howe has confirmed the central defender will remain on the sidelines until after the international break.

The development means the Dutchman, who has been on Tyneside since sealing a £35million switch from Lille last year, will miss Sunday’s trip to West Ham United as well as Wednesday night's clash with reigning Ligue 1 champions PSG.

Botman, who was unavailable for the victory over Burnley on Saturday and has missed three matches since the new campaign got underway, has been battling his way back from a knee injury.

Howe’s inability to select the £90,000-per-week earner could prove costly as the Magpies look to secure their first win of the Champions League group stage, having registered a goalless draw against AC Milan as they returned to the continent’s elite club competition last month.

Respected journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle would be capable of beating a PSG side boasting the likes of World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe if their strongest XI was available, but Botman’s spell on the treatment table has left Howe short of a key figure at the heart of his backline.

Newcastle's top performers by average match ratings this season Kieran Trippier 7.61 Anthony Gordon 7.46 Bruno Guimaraes 7.22 Sven Botman 7.06 Miguel Almiron 6.94 All figures according to WhoScored

Botman absence a major worry for Newcastle - Dean Jones

Although Newcastle are being forced to contend with a number of injuries heading into the meeting with PSG, Jones believes being unable to call upon Botman will be the biggest concern for Howe.

The reputable reporter feels the Tyneside giants have previously shown they are not as difficult for opponents to break down when the 23-year-old is not included in the starting line-up.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"This is a bit of a different PSG outfit these days, and they're not fully formed yet, so it's a fantastic opportunity here for Newcastle to actually cause an upset and make their mark in the Champions League properly again, especially at St James' Park. "It's going to be a fantastic occasion and you just hope that they're not harmed by missing these key players, especially Botman. I think that's the one that I worry about the most from a Newcastle point of view because there's always that fear, when he's not there, that they're just not quite as stern and resilient."

£40m star hands Newcastle fresh injury problem ahead of PSG clash

It appears that Joelinton is a doubt to feature against PSG as, according to MailOnline, Howe confirmed that a hamstring problem forced the Brazilian off the pitch as Newcastle sealed three points against newly-promoted Premier League side Burnley last weekend.

The Newcastle chief has also admitted that Callum Wilson - who has scored four goals during the early stages of the campaign - is in a race against time to feature before the international break, while Joe Willock is also on the treatment table.

But being without Joelinton, who became the Magpies' record signing when he sealed a £40million move from Hoffenheim four years ago, would be a serious blow for Howe as they look to boost their chances of reaching the knockout stages of the Champions League because he had only just come back from a spell on the sidelines.

His return to action only lasted four minutes after coming off the bench against Burnley, while he also missed clashes with Brentford and Sheffield United last month due to a knee injury.

Harvey Barnes will not be involved in the remainder of the group stage as a foot problem has resulted in him being ruled out of contention until after the turn of the year, further hindering Newcastle as they look to build on a successful first full season under Howe's tutelage.

£55k-a-week star in line to be named in Newcastle starting line-up vs PSG

Although Jamaal Lascelles was being targeted by Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab a matter of weeks ago, according to TEAMtalk, he is expected to be included in Newcastle's first XI against PSG.

Botman's absence has left Howe with a shortage of options in the Magpies' backline and, as a result, the club captain was handed his first start of the Premier League season when Burnley were beaten last weekend.

Lascelles, who is on a contract worth £55,000-per-week on Tyneside, has become a peripheral figure since Botman arrived at Newcastle and formed a fruitful partnership with Fabian Schar.

But he is in line to profit from the former Netherlands under-21 international's absence and will make his 229th appearance in black and white if he is given the nod when PSG head to the north-east.