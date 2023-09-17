Highlights Newcastle United could include a release clause in Bruno Guimaraes' potential new contract as they look to tie him down to fresh terms.

The Brazilian is understood to be happy on Tyneside and close to penning a deal which would keep him on the club's books until 2028.

Newcastle have been forced to fend off interest from three clubs due to his impressive performances in black and white.

Newcastle United could insert a release clause worth 'well in excess of £100million' after a major development has emerged in negotiations with Bruno Guimaraes over a new St James' Park contract, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Magpies hierarchy have been in discussions with the Brazil international and his representatives over fresh terms after he has become one of the first names on the team-sheet under boss Eddie Howe.

Newcastle latest news - Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle appear to be on the cusp of tying Guimaraes down to an improved deal as, according to CaughtOffside, progress has been made since the summer window slammed shut earlier this month.

The report suggests the defensive midfielder, who has started each of the Magpies' fixtures since the new season got underway, is happy on Tyneside and is close to signing a contract which will keep him at St James' Park until 2028 despite being the subject of enquiries from Premier League rivals Chelsea and Liverpool prior to the transfer deadline.

Newcastle have been desperate to reach an agreement despite Guimaraes' current deal, which allows him to be among the club's highest earners thanks to raking in £120,000-per-week, still having three years to run.

Newcastle United's top earners Sandro Tonali £210,000-per-week Bruno Guimaraes £120,000-per-week Alexander Isak £120,000-per-week Matt Targett £100,000-per-week Kieran Trippier £100,000-per-week All figures according to Spotrac

The South American has been coveted by La Liga giants Real Madrid, which has led to the Magpies' hierarchy, led by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, being keen to find a successful conclusion to negotiations.

Although it is understood that Newcastle have remained firm in their stance that Guimaraes is not for sale, it has emerged that bids worth more than £100million could be difficult to turn down.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 25-year-old is expected to be pushed further forward in the coming weeks, with summer signing Sandro Tonali sitting in front of the backline, as Howe mulls over making slight alterations in search of an upturn in form.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Guimaraes?

Jacobs believes there is a possibility of Guimaraes having a release clause inserted into his new contract when he commits his long-term future to Newcastle by signing on the dotted line.

The respected journalist feels the Magpies would ensure the figure is not below £100million as they use Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo's summer moves, for £105million and £115million respectively, as a benchmark.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"It is possible that there will be a release clause inserted into the new deal. That's maybe the most interesting part of all of this because, if you're Newcastle and there is a release clause, you're going to inform that release clause based on Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo. It's going to be a very high number, well in excess of £100million. If you're the player, you may want that release clause because it gives you an out if Newcastle, for example, don't get Champions League football. But the Guimaraes camp will have to decide whether it's better to have a giant release clause or no release clause in terms of potentially being open to a move in the long-term."

Why Guimaraes has been Newcastle's most effective signing of the PIF era

Mike Ashley's 14-year ownership of Newcastle came to an end when a Saudi-led consortium completed a £300million takeover, according to Sky Sports, in October 2021.

The change of ownership allowed Howe to splash the cash and Guimaraes was among the first acquisitions of the PIF era when he sealed a £40million switch from French giants Lyon a matter of months later.

Having gone on to become a fans' favourite over the course of more than 60 appearances, he played a crucial role in Newcastle sealing their return to the Champions League.

Only Kieran Trippier and Alexander Isak were handed better average match ratings for their Premier League performances by WhoScored last season, but no teammates put in more tackles than Guimaraes as the Magpies kept opponents at bay.

The former Club Athletico Paranaense man also contributed in the final third of the pitch, finding the back of the net four times and providing a further five assists in the top flight.

Although the likes of Isak and Trippier have been game-changing additions to the Newcastle squad, thanks to moves worth a club-record £63million and £12million respectively, Guimaraes has certainly made his mark on Tyneside.

He will be a key figure as Howe's charges get their Champions League campaign underway with a mouth-watering trip to AC Milan next week.