Highlights Newcastle are leading the race to sign Tosin Adarabioyo and Lloyd Kelly on free transfers.

The Magpies may need to sell star players to generate transfer funds due to FFP restrictions.

The club has struggled for fitness this season, with injuries sidelining key players Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles and Kieran Trippier.

Newcastle United are still leading the race to sign out-of-contract Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Magpies are progressing in talks to sign two new defenders in the upcoming transfer window as manager Eddie Howe looks to bring reinforcements to the injury-stricken squad.

As well as Adarabioyo, Newcastle are also chasing Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, who is set to become a free agent as well. The club expects to finalise both deals soon, as signing players for free would help to maneuver around strict Financial Fair Play regulations that have prevented Howe from making signings in the January transfer window.

The club is expected to start next season without star defender Sven Botman, who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in March, while Jamaal Lascelles, Kieran Trippier, and Tino Livramento have not avoided injury problems either.

Newcastle 'Frontrunners' for Adarabioyo Transfer

Despite interest from other Premier League clubs, Newcastle are currently leading the race to sign Adarabioyo. Romano, writing in his Daily Briefing, suggests that the Magpies are positive about securing the deal.

He said:

"My understanding remains that Newcastle remain frontrunners, they are in advanced talks to sign Adarabioyo this summer, and they’re also chasing another defender in Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly. "Newcastle want both players and are progressing well with these deals – they are optimistic about making it happen early in the summer."

Romano says that Manchester United have also joined the race for Adarabioyo as the club looks to replace Raphael Varane, who announced his departure this week. One of the biggest earners at the club, the Frenchman will leave on a free transfer after three seasons at Old Trafford.

Earlier this year, Adarabioyo had an offer to extend his stay at Craven Cottage but rejected Fulham’s proposal and was subsequently left out of Marco Silva’s starting squad for the last three weeks.

The 26-year-old joined Fulham in 2020 and helped the London side to secure promotion from the Championship in 2022.

Newcastle Duo Could Go Amid FFP Concerns

While both Adarabioyo and Kelly are available on a free transfer, Newcastle might need to sell players if they plan to make further additions in the upcoming transfer window. Big-money signings are looking unlikely due to FFP restrictions unless the Magpies decide to sell one of their star players this summer.

Both Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak have been attracting interest from top European sides this summer and could be on their way out if Newcastle decide to raise funds for new transfers and rather focus on upgrading the squad in multiple areas instead of having a star player.

However, last week, journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that the club is desperate to keep both stars at St. James’ Park as they look to challenge for Champions League places next season, after an injury-stricken campaign.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-05-24.