Newcastle are reportedly among the clubs leading the race for Besiktas' talent Semih Kilicsoy, according to Caught Offside.

The 19-year-old has climbed up the ranks of his side's youth academy, and is now a regular in the first-team, having made 37 appearances in all competitions. With a further four cups for the Turkish national team, Kilicsoy has not been short of suitors in Europe thanks to his performances.

The Magpies are eager to bolster their forward options, having lost Miguel Almiron to Atlanta United in the January transfer window, though they are expected to face stern competition in their pursuit of Kilicsoy.

Newcastle 'Leading the Race' for Besiktas Starlet Kilicsoy

Aston Villa are also among the front-runners

As per the report from Caught Offside, Newcastle are well within the race to land Kilicsoy this summer, and a fee of around €20 million (£17 million) should be sufficient to convince Besiktas into a sale.

Aston Villa previously eyed a move for Kilicsoy last summer, and even had a bid in the region of €15 million (£13 million) rejected by his Turkish employers. Their interest is yet to cool though, as is the case for Premier League outfits Fulham, Everton and Nottingham Forest, who are also keen on landing the player.

Semih Kilicsoy's 2024/25 Super Lig statistics Appearances 24 Minutes Played 1,137 Goals 3 Assists 2 Shots per 90 2.22 Shots on Target per 90 0.87

A capable striker and left-winger, Kilicsoy could add much-needed depth in key positions behind first-team stars like Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon in Eddie Howe's squad. The 2005-born forward has struggled with regard to offensive output this term, though he was previously labelled "insane" for his efficiency in front of goal last term, and there is plenty of time for him to realise his full potential.

Newcastle are firmly in the race for Champions League qualification this season, and they have also booked a place in the EFL Cup final, where they will lock horns with Liverpool in a bid to end their major trophy drought that has lasted since the 1950s. It will nonetheless be a busy summer for the Tyneside outfit, as they look to strengthen their challenge for similar achievements next season.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 15/03/2025