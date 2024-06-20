Highlights Newcastle United are interested in Burnley's shot-stopper James Trafford but will have to part ways with £20m.

Burnley are not willing to sell for less, despite relegation to the Championship.

Signing Trafford may hinge on the exit of current goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Newcastle United have already made their intentions clear in the transfer market having had a bid turned down for Burnley shot-stopper James Trafford earlier in the month - but reports have claimed that the Magpies now know just how much they will need to finalise a deal for the young England stopper in the coming weeks of the transfer window.

Trafford shot to prominence last summer when he kept a tournament-wide clean sheet in England's triumph in the under-21 European Championships, including a last-minute double penalty save against Spain in the final to give the Young Lions the spoils in Georgia. He subsequently moved to Burnley under Vincent Kompany as they were promoted to the Premier League, but his season didn't quite go as planned with just two clean sheets in 28 games. But that hasn't stopped Newcastle registering their interest in his potential - and the Chronicle have reported that a fee of £20million will be enough to tip the balance in their favour.

James Trafford: Transfer News Latest

The stopper has come under interest from the Magpies

The report states that whilst Newcastle United's offer to sign Trafford from the Clarets was rejected by Turf Moor chiefs - alongside Burnley making their stance clear on his price tag - an exit from Lancashire is still a huge possibility after relegation.

Burnley are not interested in selling Trafford for an offer that is below what they paid Manchester City last summer, despite dropping down to the second-tier. Paying £14million rising to £19million for the starlet, a year in the Premier League was tough for Trafford; but it will be vital for his development and having featured in 28 league games for the club, it would be nonsensical for the Clarets to sell him for less than they paid.

James Trafford's best Premier League matches - Burnley, 2023/24 season Match Saves Match Rating Brighton 1-1 Burnley 10 8.73 Fulham 0-2 Burnley 5 8.19 Burnley 0-2 Liverpool 8 7.91 Burnley 2-2 Fulham 5 7.43

Newcastle did conjure up a fee of £16million earlier this month, though the report states that a fee of £20m could be enough to tempt the Championship outfit to sell to the Magpies and it is now up to the Tyneside club to make such a bid if they are to land their man.

Trafford is thought to be earning £40,000-per-week at Turf Moor and personal issues will not be an issue at Newcastle should he join, though any deal could hinge upon the exit of Martin Dubravka, with the Slovakian currently entirely focused on his country's EURO 2024 campaign after keeping a clean sheet against Belgium on Monday evening.

Trafford Could Learn From Nick Pope to Develop

The youngster didn't have an experienced star to learn from last season

Trafford was dropped for Arijanet Muric towards the end of last season in a last-ditch hail mary by Kompany, but the switch wasn't enough for the Clarets to stave off relegation in the final weeks of the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: James Trafford conceded 63 goals in just 28 Premier League games for Burnley last season

He struggled at times when it came to aerial presence and commanding his box for the Lancashire outfit, but at just 21, he is already on a much higher trajectory than other goalkeepers in England and was called 'outstanding' by Brighton star Bart Verbruggen last season. At his age, Nick Pope was turning out for York City on loan, Jordan Pickford had ventured on a loan deal to Bradford City, and Aaron Ramsdale had undergone a short spell at AFC Wimbledon - with all three clubs being nowhere near the Premier League.

If he can learn from Pope should a move to Tyneside go through, it will be more than enough experience and coaching to learn from one of the league's best shot-stoppers.

