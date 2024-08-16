Dominic Calvert-Lewin's future may not lie at Everton for the season ahead, with journalist Graeme Bailey suggesting that a deal that could take the Toffees forward to Newcastle United isn't one to rule out just yet.

Calvert-Lewin has been Everton's main striker for the past five years, but with his contract running out next summer, there have been murmurs over a transfer before the transfer deadline with clubs such as Crystal Palace also registering an interest in his services.

The former England striker got back into decent form last season with seven goals but any potential move could blossom in the final two weeks of the window - with Bailey stating that any interest has not gone away.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin Could Still Leave for Newcastle

The striker has been touted with a move to Tyneside

Calvert-Lewin was linked with Newcastle earlier in the transfer window, but a deal never materialised with Everton wanting £40million for his services and the club failing to agree personal terms with the forward.

A potential move has not been ruled out but with the striker, who Chris Sutton has labelled as "sensational" previously, having just under a year left on his contract, his future needs to be resolved quickly whether that be at Everton, Newcastle or elsewhere.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's Premier League statistics - Everton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 32 =6th Assists 2 =3rd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 4.4 1st Goals 7 =1st Shots Per Game 2.3 2nd Match rating 6.79 7th

And Bailey suggested that the Magpies like the striker alot - with a potential move potentially being on the cards. He said:

"I still wouldn’t rule Newcastle out of this. "There’s still two weeks to go. Newcastle like him a lot. He still hasn’t signed that contract. Nothing imminent, but I think over the last two weeks I wouldn’t rule anything out. I think there’s still interest there from a few teams. "There’s been a few sniffs around him from what I’m hearing, but there’s not a lot Everton can do at this point. He’s got a year left, they want him to stay. From what I’m hearing they’re pretty hopeful."

Newcastle may Have to Sell Callum Wilson First

The backup striker is one of the best alternatives in the top-flight

Callum Wilson is Newcastle's second-choice striker, and with good reason too. He's been at the club for four seasons and with 47 goals in 95 Premier League games - ever so slightly below a one-goal-in-two-game striker - Wilson is a solid backup to have for the top-flight.

However, he has had his injury woes in the past few years and with just 20 Premier League appearances last season, Newcastle could do with another star to come in and offer something different in attack to Alexander Isak.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Calvert-Lewin has three goals in 11 England caps.

William Osula has joined from Sheffield United as a young signing to learn from the Swede, and being 6ft 4in, he will likely come into the side in the cup competitions to give Isak a rest - but there is still the need for a backup striker if Wilson does depart.

The former Bournemouth striker was linked with a return to the Cherries earlier in the summer but with Evanilson joining the club to replace Dominic Solanke, he would likely be second-choice there and so any deal taking Calvert-Lewin to Tyneside could depend on Wilson finding a new club.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 16-08-24.