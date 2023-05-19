Newcastle United like Leicester City's James Maddison and RB Leipzig's Dominik Szoboszlai, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The transfer expert is expecting a busy summer at St James' Park and thinks the Magpies will sign at least one creative midfielder ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Newcastle transfer news — James Maddison

Journalist Rudy Galetti recently informed GIVEMESPORT that both Maddison and his Leicester team-mate Youri Tielemans are on Newcastle's list.

They could face competition for the former's signature, though, with Football Insider reporting that Tottenham Hotspur are also keen on the 26-year-old.

According to the outlet, the north London club could sign him in a £60m deal this summer.

Despite Leicester's struggles this season, Maddison has been in incredible form. As per Transfermarkt, the Englishman has scored 10 goals and provided nine assists in 28 Premier League appearances.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about James Maddison and Newcastle?

Romano says Newcastle like Maddison, as well as Szoboszlai, who has a £60m release clause.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I think it will be a busy summer, for sure. They appreciate many players. We know, for example, they like Maddison, and another player they like as a creative midfielder is Szoboszlai. So they will do something in that position."

Who should Newcastle sign, James Maddison or Dominik Szoboszlai?

If they do have an option out of the two, the former probably makes more sense. He fits with Eddie Howe's transfer strategy, with the Magpies manager mainly targeting English players with Premier League experience.

Since he replaced Steve Bruce in the St James' Park dugout, the Tyneside club have brought in the likes of Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn and Nick Pope.

The above isn't to say that Newcastle shouldn't look at any other market. They've also signed brilliant foreign players like Bruno Guimarães and Sven Botman, who've helped Howe's side to climb into the top four this season.

However, you can't help but feel that Maddison would be a great fit for this Newcastle side. With all of his experience in the Premier League and the fact that he's proven that he can do it in this division, the England international looks perfect for them.

Even in a struggling Leicester team, he's managed to excel this term. So what could he do at an outfit that's flying like Newcastle right now?

Whatever the case, it appears that midfield is one area that Newcastle will strengthen in the next transfer window.