Highlights

Newcastle United have made Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly a ‘priority target’ ahead of the summer transfer window

The 25-year-old left back will be available on a free transfer upon the expiry of his contract

Newcastle will face competition from Manchester United in the race for Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo

Newcastle United are eyeing a double swoop for two Premier League defenders on free transfers this summer, journalist Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The league season isn’t quite over as the Magpies still have two games to go, but they are already preparing for the next campaign with their transfer plans already taking shape.

There have been plenty of reports surrounding the club’s need to stay on the right side of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability (PSR) rules, but it certainly won’t stop them from bolstering their squad in the upcoming transfer window. Eddie Howe guided Newcastle to a top four finish last term and into the Champions League for the first time since 2003, but this season they may have to settle for a place in either the Europa League or Europa Conference League.

Howe will hope to keep a hold of his big hitters, including the highly appreciated Bruno Guimaraes. It is in the defence, however, where it seems the club’s priorities lie in terms of recruitment.

Lloyd Kelly the Priority for Newcastle

Top of Newcastle’s list this summer is Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, who Eddie Howe previously labelled as an "outstanding" player. The 25-year-old has previously been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham in recent years, but it seems he is bound for St James’ Park.

Romano says the club have made him their priority target this summer, while they also retain interest in Fulham central defender Tosin Adarabioyo. Both are out of contract at the end of the season and would be available on free transfers.

He told GIVEMESPORT on Wednesday afternoon:

“I'm hearing that Kelly is 100% their priority target. They really want Kelly and I feel they are confident, so I see Newcastle signing him in the summer transfer window. Then, for Tosin, they are still frontrunners.”

During his five years at Bournemouth following his arrival from Bristol City in 2019, Kelly has made over 140 appearances for the club across all competitions. In that time, he’s scored three goals and registered eight assists.

Adarabioyo, on the other hand, joined Fulham in 2020 after an 18-year association with Manchester City. In his four years in London, he’s featured 132 times and scored five goals with two assists.

Newcastle Face Competition for Adarabioyo

Despite their strong interest, Newcastle may not turn out to be the destination for Adarabioyo as the 26-year-old defender is also said to be a target for Manchester United this summer. As per talkSPORT, the Red Devils will attempt to hijack Newcastle’s move as they target replacements for Raphael Varane.

United’s recently appointed technical director, Jason Wilcox, is a former youth coach at Manchester City and helped bring Adarabioyo through the ranks. If they are to push for his signature, they will hope the links give them an upper hand in luring him back to Manchester.

Erik ten Hag’s search for central defenders has intensified this summer after Varane announced he will be leaving the club at the end of the season upon the expiry of his contract. The former Real Madrid man has been at the club since 2021 and has scored two goals in his 93 appearances.

Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 15-05-24.