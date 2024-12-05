Despite picking up a share of the spoils at St James’ Park after a 3-3 draw with Newcastle United on Wednesday night, Liverpool retained their spot at the top of the Premier League – but fans of the Tyneside outfit are fuming with the referee’s decision to end the game when they were on the counter-attack.

The six-goal thriller saw Newcastle trio Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and Fabian Schar get on the scoresheet, while Mohamed Salah’s brace and Curtis Jones’ 50th-minute strike helped the Reds secure a point on the road.

With the score poised 3-3 and all five minutes of additional time already played, Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope launched the ball forward with a monstrous throw – one that landed at the feet of Isak, who enjoyed a strong performance against the table toppers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Newcastle are now without a win in 16 against the Reds since a 2-0 win in December 2015 (D5 L11).

Joe Willock, who replaced Joelinton with just two minutes of regulation time left, was making a darting run in between the porous Reds defence – creating a 3 vs 2 situation – before referee Andy Madley decided to blow the full-time whistle.

A sea of black and white shirts, including Dan Burn and Bruno Guimaraes, surrounded the official in the immediate wake of him calling time with Pope, one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League right now, being issued a yellow card for his troubles. Watch the full incident below:

With Arne Slot’s men now seven points ahead of capital club duo Arsenal and Chelsea, one fan said: “They aren’t even hiding it, they want Liverpool to win the league.” Another simply stated: “That’s a disgrace.”

“This is embarrassing! Takes over a minute to set Liverpool wall up in 93rd min. Then five seconds after five minutes added time and blows! It’s three on two! Again at Anfield that plays out. Just as the penalty, it’s given at Anfield for LiVARpool.”

Labelling Madley’s choice to end the game in such a way as ‘ludicrous’, one fan was perplexed at the timing of his decision: “He waited until they got in the opposition half to blow the full time whistle whilst they were on the break? That is ludicrous.”

A fifth fan said: “This is probably the worst refereeing decision of all time. There should have been at least one minute added on for the VAR carry on and he’s blown the whistle as soon as we touch the ball. It is pure corruption and it’s so clear to see.”

With the Merseysiders on the receiving end of the decision, another supporter called the Premier League out for ‘corruption’: “Don’t let anyone tell you the Premier League is not favourable to Liverpool. This is corruption of the highest order!”