Newcastle United have started to consider alternatives to Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, with a gap still present in the 23-year-old’s valuation, according to journalist David Ornstein.

The Magpies have so far been reluctant to meet Palace’s demands for their highly sought-after centre-back, who is still valued at around £70m by chairman and co-owner Steve Parish.

“If you want a superstar player, you’ve got to pay superstar money,” Parish told Sky Sports in public response to Newcastle’s latest efforts to lure Guehi to St. James’ Park this summer.

The Eagles have already rejected four proposals for their star defender from the club up north, with the latest bid reaching a £65million valuation.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle are willing to increase their offer once more in their pursuit of Guehi, while Ornstein suggests the Magpies have already started to consider other candidates.

Signing a starting centre-back remains a priority for Eddie Howe during the final two weeks of the transfer window, with Sven Botman and Jaamal Lascelles ruled out with serious knee injuries.

Palace Hold Firm on Guehi Valuation

Newcastle explore alternatives to the England international

In what has been a fairly quiet transfer window at St. James’ Park, Newcastle have welcomed five signings: Lewis Hall, Odysseas Vlachodimos, William Osula, Lloyd Kelly and John Ruddy.

In June, the Magpies were heavily focused on easing concerns over Financial Fair Play – youngsters Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh were sold for a combined £65m.

With the transfer window winding down, Eddie Howe is now pushing for a centre-back arrival. Ornstein, speaking on The Athletic FC Podcast, revealed that Newcastle are considering several names, including Guehi:

“Crystal Palace have set their sights higher. There is a sense that maybe Steve Parish and his fellow owners would compromise around the 70 million pound mark. There have been reports that 65 will get it done. “So clearly, there's a discrepancy, a gap in valuations that will need to be breached if this deal is going to proceed. “Now, the conversations continue, but also Newcastle United look at alternative candidates, and they will have their recruitment list. “And there'll be an active discussion for at least one or two of them to see if they're going to need to move on, and if they do, which of them they would like to go for. It's clearly quite a delicate situation.”

With Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles out with long-term ACL injuries, Newcastle have just three centre-back options available for their Premier League opener against Southampton: Fabian Schar, Lloyd Kelly, and Dan Burn, who is primarily a left-back.

According to MailOnline, Newcastle’s pursuit of Guehi could soon hit complications if Fulham manage to reach an agreement for his defensive partner Joachim Andersen.

The West London side have already tabled a second offer, worth an initial £25m plus an additional £5m in add-ons for the 28-year-old, which falls short of his reported £40m valuation.

Marc Guehi's statistical averages per 90 minutes (2023/24 Premier League) Tackles 1.25 Tackles won 0.85 Ball recoveries 5.34 Interceptions 0.80 Pass completion percentage 86.9

Newcastle Eye Logan Costa

Toulouse defender on Magpies’ radar

Newcastle United are among the clubs eyeing a summer move for Toulouse starlet Logan Costa, journalist Sebastien Vidal has reported.

The Magpies are interested in the 2001-born centre-back, who is coming off a breakthrough season, with 31 appearances under his belt in Ligue 1.

Costa, who helped Toulouse finish 11th last season on their return to the French top division, could be available for just £13m this summer, according to reports in Italy.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-08-24.