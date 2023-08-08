Newcastle United's ownership would be open to bringing 'marquee' signing Neymar to St. James' Park, even if it could cause a problem for manager Eddie Howe, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Neymar has been subject to interest from across the continent this summer, with Newcastle among the clubs being linked to his name.

Newcastle United transfer news - Neymar

It's been a rapid rise to prominence for Newcastle since being taken over by the Saudi Arabian-backed PIF group in October 2021.

From relegation battles with Steve Bruce, to Champions League campaigns with Eddie Howe, the North East outfit have turned their fortunes around in under two years.

As a result, it's opened up new possibilities on the market for Newcastle, who have spent big to bring players like Alexander Isak (£63 million), Sandro Tonali (£55 million) and Bruno Guimaraes (£40 million) to St. James' Park.

But following on from their fourth-placed finish last season and subsequent qualification for the Champions League, it's now rumoured that Newcastle are looking to take their business to the next level.

Brazilian superstar Neymar recently informed Paris Saint-Germain that he wants out this summer, with Sky Sports reporting a fee in the region of £50 million to £80 million could be enough for a club to sign him.

Newcastle have previously been linked to the former Barcelona man, with reports back in May suggesting PIF were exploring a spectacular move.

Of course, such a transfer didn't materialise, but given the latest update from France, there is renewed optimism that Neymar might be Newcastle-bound in the near future.

What has Dean Jones said about Neymar to Newcastle United?

When quizzed about the latest news regarding Neymar's proposed move to Tyneside, transfer insider Jones admitted the chances were slim, but the Newcastle board remained open to the idea.

On the current state of play, Jones said: “Newcastle were heavily linked previously and with the PIF ownership it is one of those marquee ideas they would love to come to light.

“Does Eddie Howe want him? I’m not so sure he would see it as the perfect time to be bringing a personality like that into the dressing room and potentially rocking the team balance but at the end of the day this is one of the best players in the world so he’s not really going to be able to say he doesn’t want him if PIF find a way to make it happen.

“Of course the chances here are still slim, but there are very few clubs that could even entertain the idea.”

What else is happening at Newcastle this summer?

It had been somewhat of a muted summer at St. James' Park so far, with the aforementioned Tonali and Harvey Barnes the only incomings of note.

That has changed in recent days, as Southampton fullback Tino Livramento joined following a £30 million move to the club, having completed his medical with the club.

However, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT that the Magpies' transfer activity has been 'underwhelming', with the reporter having expected more additions.

It remains to be seen whether that translates over to their on-pitch performances, as Howe's men gear up for a season challenging across both the Premier League and Champions League fronts.