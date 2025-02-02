Newcastle are reportedly plotting a transfer swoop for £60 million Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo, after seeing an initial approach rejected in January, reports the Daily Mail.

Mbeumo is enjoying his most prolific season yet, with 14 goals and a further three assists in the top-flight. The Cameroonian has been a key player for the Bees since his arrival in 2019, but he has now developed into "one of the best players in the Premier League", subsequently attracting interest from clubs in the upper echelons of the table.

It would undoubtedly be a massive coup for Newcastle to land Mbeumo in 2025, though they could face stern competition from the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal in their pursuit.

Newcastle Chasing Mbeumo Transfer in 2025

The 25-year-old could be worth around £60 million

As per the report from Daily Mail, Newcastle have already had an initial approach rejected but are nonetheless plotting a summer move for Mbeumo. Brentford are reluctant to part ways with the wide man midway through the season, so it is thought that a move before the current transfer window slams shut is unlikely, barring a "monster offer".

Bryan Mbeumo's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 23 Goals 14 Assists 3 Shots per 90 1.79 Key Passes per 90 1.92 Successful Take-Ons per 90 1.27

Liverpool and Arsenal are considered "massive admirers" of the player too though, and the former reportedly see Mbeumo as a long-term replacement to Mohamed Salah, who is set to be a free agent at the end of this season, as things stand.

If Mbeumo were to join Eddie Howe in Tyneside, it could relieve some of the goal-scoring pressure on front-man, Aleksandr Isak, who has notched 17 Premier League goals this term.

Meanwhile, Newcastle ace, Kieran Trippier, has been subject to interest from Galatasaray, but the Magpies are expected to shut the door on any more outgoings ahead of the transfer window deadline.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 02/02/2025