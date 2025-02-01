Newcastle United are trying to strike a pre-contract agreement with Malaga winger Antonio Cordero ahead of next summer, when he will become a free agent, according to The Daily Mail.

The Magpies are eyeing the 18-year-old Spaniard, known as Antonito, amid impressive performances at La Rosaleda stadium, where he has established himself as a regular starter during his teenage years, bagging four goals and six assists in 22 games in the second tier of Spanish football while playing on either wing.

Antonito's contract expires at the end of the season, and he's attracted interest from Newcastle, whose transfer chiefs are looking to bolster Eddie Howe's squad with youth additions. They can do without concerns over the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules by swooping for the six-cap Spain U19 international who started his youth career at Real Betis and whose pacey playing style is compared to Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli.

Newcastle Keen On Signing Antonito

The Malaga teenager has also been on El Clasico rivals' radar

Newcastle have yet to make a signing during the January transfer window but have fared well in the Premier League this season. Howe's men are fifth, level on points with fourth-placed Manchester City but below the reigning champions on goal difference after 23 games. There isn't a desperate need to sign a new attacker, but Antonito is a market opportunity for the Tyneside giants with a focus on the long term.

Howe's squad is brimming with exciting youth, including English quartet Lewis Miley, 18, Lewis Hall, 20, Tivo Livramento, 21, and Anthony Gordon, 23. It's not noted whether the Malaga starlet would be a first-team signing, but they may need to make assured game-time promises to fend off other interested suitors.

Antonito Cordero Stats LaLiga 2 (2024-25) Appearances 22 Goals 4 Assists 5 Key passes 0.7 Accurate crosses 0.8 (25%) Balls recovered per game 2.0 Successful dribbles 0.4 (28%) Ground duels won 2.6 (51%)

Miguel Almiron is their only exit so far this window, leaving for MLS side Charlotte FC in an £11 million deal. The Paraguayan attacker had struggled for game time at St James' over the past year.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are also keeping tabs on Antonito dubbed 'exciting' by analyst Ben Mattinson, and the Catalans have reportedly been considering making a €2 million (£1.7 million) offer, per Spanish outlet SPORT. Unlike Newcastle, the Blaugrana can't hold talks with the teenage attacker because rules prevent clubs from sealing pre-contract agreements with those of the same nationality.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 01/02/2025.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox