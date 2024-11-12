Newcastle United are in the race to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray, according to Turkish outlet Sabah.

Osimhen has enjoyed a fruitful start to life in Istanbul, netting six goals and providing two assists in just five Süper Lig starts. The Nigerian was heavily linked to a host of clubs in the summer, including the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Chelsea, but Napoli's excessive demands ultimately meant none of these moves materialised, and he ended up completing a temporary switch to the Turkish capital.

However, having fallen out of favour at Napoli, he's expected to complete a significant move next summer, and Newcastle are said to be monitoring the situation. The Magpies have supposedly made contact with the Serie A club over a prospective deal, with the fee required to land him understood to be in the region of €75 million (£62.4 million).

Newcastle Eyeing Osimhen

They could lose Isak

After netting 15 Serie A goals last season, and 26 the year prior to that, Osimhen, described as 'the best striker in the world', likely expected to earn a move to one of Europe's top clubs in the summer. However, it's believed that Napoli were demanding a huge fee, while the 25-year-old was reportedly asking suitors to pay him upwards of £500,000-per-week.

These conditions meant no-one came in for him, until Galatasary saved him from spending a year frozen out, by agreeing a late loan deal with Napoli. His dream switch to the Premier League could still be on the cards, with Sabah reporting that Newcastle are in the running to secure the Nigeria international's services.

Making contact with the Italian club over the potential terms of a deal, the Tynesiders have already set the wheels in motion. Alexander Isak scored 21 Premier League goals last season for Eddie Howe's team, although continual links to Arsenal could be prompting the club's hierarchy to begin succession planning for the Swede's potential departure, explaining these Osimhen reports.

Whether Newcastle would be capable of attracting Osimhen, dubbed 'the best in Europe', to the north-east remains to be seen, with other big European hitters likely also in the mix, but it's clear the Toon's Saudi ownership are prepared to splash out and increase their investment in Howe's squad in future windows.

Osimhen's Serie A Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 25 Goals 15 Assists 3 Shots Per 90 3.86 Key Passes Per 90 1.05 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 0.73

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 12/11/2024