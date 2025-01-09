Newcastle United have made contact with AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori about a move to St James' Park this month, according to Football Insider.

Tomori was on the Magpies' radar last summer but had an approach for the English centre-back turned down by the player. But he's dropped down the pecking order at the San Siro this season, starting six of nine Serie A games.

The 27-year-old left English football four years ago after joining Milan from Chelsea, initially on loan, before securing a £25 million transfer. He's been a regular starter for the Rossoneri up to this season, making 159 appearances and playing a crucial role in their journey to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League in 2023.

Tomori's stance on a move to the Premier League has now changed after losing his starting berth in the Milan team. He has two years on his contract but could be eyeing a return to the English top flight to resurrect his stagnating international career. His last of five caps for England came in November 2023.

Newcastle Re-Ignite Interest In Tomori

The Milan Star Is Considering Moving

Newcastle reportedly are preparing to move for Tomori again after missing out on him in the summer. The Magpies have risen during winter, flying high up in fifth place in the Premier League.

Tomori, once dubbed 'outstanding' by Shaun Wright-Phillips, could be viewed as a potential replacement for Jamaal Lascelles, whose future at St James' Park is in doubt. The veteran centre-back has been sidelined with an ACL injury, but his contract runs out at the end of the season.

Newcastle were keen to strengthen their defence last summer and didn't only target Tomori. Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi was pursued, but the Tyneside outfit refused to meet the Eagles' reported £70 million valuation of England's Euro 2024 star.

Given his frustrating period in Milan, Eddie Howe is prioritizing his backline this month, and Tomori looks to be a possibility. He has Premier League experience and had garnered a glowing reputation at the San Siro before this season.

Fikayo Tomori Stats (Serie A 2024-25) Appearances 9 Clean Sheets 1 Interceptions Per Game 0.8 Tackles Per Game 0.9 Balls Recovered Per Game 1.9 Clearances Per Game 1.8 Ground Duels Won 1.1 (63%) Aerial Duels Won 1.7 (56%)

Tottenham Hotspur are also linked with Tomori, which could complicate matters for Howe. Ange Postecoglou desperately needs a new centre-back due to an injury crisis.

