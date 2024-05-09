Highlights Newcastle are interested in Dominic Solanke to replace Callum Wilson, with initial contact being made.

Solanke's strong season has attracted interest from top clubs in England.

The Magpies could even pursue a swap deal between Wilson and Solanke to bolster their striker options.

Newcastle United are one of the clubs who hold a legitimate interest in Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke - and initial contact has been made with the Cherries, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Solanke joined Bournemouth back in January 2019, and whilst it took him a while to get going with just three goals in 42 Premier League games, two fruitful Championship campaigns saw the club and Solanke return to the Premier League after a two-year hiatus. It’s been onwards and upwards ever since, and following a six-goal haul last season, the striker has burst into life this season with 18 goals in 36 top-flight matches to earn potential shouts for the EURO 2024 tournament in Germany next month.

That, of course, leads to links to top-flight clubs and according to GIVEMESPORT sources, Solanke is now on the radar of Newcastle - with the club looking to replace outbound Callum Wilson in the summer.

Solanke has produced his best goalscoring season of his career so far for the Cherries in a season which has seen them reach the top half against all the odds, and as a result, the former Liverpool man has garnered interest from top clubs in England.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Newcastle have already made initial contact over his potential signing in order to gain an understanding of Solanke’s thoughts on a potential move to the north east, and from Bournemouth’s point of view in terms of a huge fee for their star alongside any potential placements they may need.

Callum Wilson has been tipped with the exit door at St. James’ Park, with the 32-year-old running out of contract at the end of next season - and with a younger replacement needed, the striker is likely to leave. GIVEMESPORT also revealed earlier this week that Wilson is on Bournemouth’s radar, and whilst interest is only initial at this point, a swap deal plus cash for Solanke would make complete sense for both clubs to pursue.

There is slight doubt about Alexander Isak’s current situation at Newcastle, with the Swedish striker likely to be on most club’s shortlists thanks to his outstanding form for Newcastle over the past couple of seasons. 30 goals in just 49 Premier League games is a superb tally and the club will hope that will continue into future seasons - and the feeling is that he will likely stay at the club with a new contract.

Newcastle, however, will still look for another striker to help bolster their ranks in terms of age and proficiency. Wilson has been injured for large parts of the season and whilst he is a clinical striker whenever he plays, having Isak and Solanke at St. James’ Park with both available means Eddie Howe can also opt for a pairing up front, alongside wing support.

Paul Merson labelled Solanke as "outstanding" earlier in the season, citing that he wouldn't be surprised if he moved on for a club higher in the league in the summer - and as a result, they will want to know if the Solanke deal is one they consider worthy of chasing instead of blindly being led down a path that doesn’t result in a striker joining the club.

Dominic Solanke is the Perfect Signing For Newcastle

Solanke would be the perfect move for the Magpies going forward

Solanke would be the ideal signing for Newcastle at this stage in their exponential growth. Signing young talents with room to improve has worked extremely well for them so far, with the likes of Anthony Gordon, Isak, Bruno Guimaraes, Tino Livramento and Sven Botman all being astute signings that could help the Magpies breach the top four doors for years to come in the future.

Replacing him with Wilson will come with some sentimental loss given that Wilson has been with the club from the lows of a relegation battle under Steve Bruce to the highs of a Champions League campaign this season, but change is necessary to keep clubs on the offensive - which Newcastle will need to do if their cash-laden ownership want to achieve stardom.

