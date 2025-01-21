Newcastle United have made a move to sign Lille striker Jonathan David on a free transfer this summer, according to Chronicle Live.

The Magpies, along with Premier League rivals Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and Aston Villa, are keen on the 25-year-old, who is in the final six months of his contract at Lille.

Newcastle’s representatives were reportedly present in the stands during Lille’s 2-1 Ligue 1 win over Nice on Friday to watch David in action, as his list of suitors across Europe continues to grow.

Despite his contract expiring soon, David is unlikely to leave Lille in January, with club president Olivier Letang himself ruling out his mid-season departure.

Newcastle Want Jonathan David

Chelsea and Man United also interested

According to Chronicle Live, David’s agent, Nikos Mavromaras, has indicated to sources close to the player that he is open to offers across Europe, with his stay at Lille set to end in less than six months.

Champions League qualification is thought to be a key factor for David, and Newcastle are in a strong position to achieve that, currently sitting fourth in the Premier League.

Eddie Howe is reportedly eager to secure a quality striker like David in the summer to provide additional support for top scorer Alexander Isak, who has registered 20 goal contributions in as many top-flight appearances this term.

David’s wage demands of around £120,000 per week are not expected to be an issue for Newcastle, although a bidding war could arise due to interest from multiple clubs.

The 25-year-old, labelled 'one of the best strikers in the world', has been in excellent form for Lille this season, and is currently joint top scorer in Ligue 1 with 11 goals in 18 appearances.

The Canadian international is also Lille’s leading scorer in the Champions League, having registered four goals and one assist in six games.

Jonathan David's Lille Stats (2024/25) Games 30 Goals 17 Assists 7 Minutes per goal 144 Minutes played 2,443

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-01-25.