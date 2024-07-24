Highlights Newcastle United have made an offer to sign Fiorentina forward Nicolas Gonzalez.

The 26-year-old could replace Miguel Almiron, who faces interest from Saudi Arabia.

Gonzalez extended his contract with Fiorentina last year, until 2028.

Newcastle United have made an offer to sign Fiorentina forward Nicolas Gonzalez, La Nazione has reported.

The Magpies have taken the first steps in their pursuit of the Argentinian, who has been of interest to several Premier League clubs in the past 12 months.

According to the report, Newcastle’s offer has not eclipsed the £36m proposal from Brentford last year, and they are likely to see their initial effort to sign the Argentinian rejected.

After easing concerns over Financial Fair Play with the sales of Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh, the Magpies are now free to manoeuvre in the market again.

Eddie Howe’s side have had a fairly quiet transfer window so far, with just four new arrivals. Goalkeepers Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy have joined, as well as centre-back Lloyd Kelly and left-back Lewis Hall.

Newcastle are on course to avoid any major departures this summer, despite recent rumours linking the likes of Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes with a St. James’ Park exit.

The Magpies Submit Gonzalez Bid

Could replace Miguel Almiron

According to La Nazione, Newcastle’s offer for Gonzalez arrived a few days ago, while the winger is still on holiday following his triumph with Argentina in the 2024 Copa America.

The Magpies are expected to improve on their initial bid for Gonzalez if they offload Miguel Almiron before the window shuts.

Sky Sports has reported of an unnamed Saudi Pro League side’s interest in the Paraguayan, who saw his game time decrease under Howe last season.

Gonzalez, who has been described as 'outrageously quick', enjoyed another impressive season at Fiorentina, scoring 12 goals and registering two assists in 26 Serie A appearances.

Nico Gonzalez Fiorentina Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Serie A 29 12 2 Conference League 11 2 2 Italy Cup 2 0 1

The 26-year-old has completed his third season at Fiorentina and could soon welcome a new challenge abroad in the Premier League.

Earlier this year, Brighton reportedly failed to convince Gonzalez to switch to the Amex Stadium. According to reports in Italy, the Seagulls have tried several times to step up in their pursuit of the Argentinian, who signed a new deal with Fiorentina last year, valid until 2028.

Newcastle ‘to Return’ for Malick Thiaw

In centre-back search

Newcastle could reignite their interest in AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw as Eddie Howe looks to bring in another central defender before the transfer window shuts on August 30.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Magpies are now expected to step up their interest in Thiaw and remain ‘very interested’ in the ball-playing defender.

Last season, the 22-year-old was instrumental in Milan’s title push as he was second in minutes played among all centre-backs, featuring in 30 games across all competitions.

The Rossoneri have already lined up a replacement – according to Fabrizio Romano, Milan have already agreed personal terms with RB Salzburg’s Strahinja Pavlovic.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-07-24.